Christian and Adam Copeland (Fka Edge) End 14-year streak at AEW Forbidden Door; Top Star Busted Open

Christian Cage and Adam Copeland ended a 14-year-long streak in their match at AEW Forbidden Door. The bout also saw a top star get busted open.The legendary duo of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage finally reunited on AEW TV a few weeks ago on Dynamite. Shortly after, it was announced that they'd be facing Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian in a tag team match at AEW Forbidden Door. However, Wayne was replaced by the returning Luchasauras due to a legitimate foot injury.As for the match, The Rated R Superstar started things off with Kip Sabian, and the latter was on the receiving end of some double-team action from Cope and Christian, drawing loud cheers early in the match before he tagged in Luchasaurus, and the momentum shifted. What followed was some back-and-forth action that even saw moments of misunderstanding between Kip and Luchasaurus, with the latter busted open midway through the match. The end came when Christian reversed Sabian's attempted KillSwitch and launched the 33-year-old into a Spear from the former Edge for the three count.This win marks the duo's first as a tag team in 14 years. The last time they tagged together was in 2011, the year Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) had retired due to a serious neck injury.EC3 Recently Shared His Thoughts on Major Rematch Involving AEW's Cope and Christian CageDuring WWE's Attitude Era, the three teams that defined the shape of the promotion's tag team division were Cope (FKA Edge) and Christian, The Hardy Boyz (Jeff and Matt), and the Dudley Boyz (Bully Ray and D-Von). In a recent edition of Wrestling Outlaws on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, EC3 said he would be open to watching the three teams battle it out again.&quot;I would definitely explore it because, hey, man, it's the forbidden door. Who's going to open it? That would definitely be, you know, a legacy act we're seeing one more time. Just like nostalgia is cool,&quot; EC3 stated. [From 01:52 onwards]It will be interesting to see if these legendary teams battle it out once again in the future.