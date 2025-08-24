Christian and Adam Copeland (Fka Edge) End 14-year streak at AEW Forbidden Door; Top Star Busted Open

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 24, 2025 18:01 GMT
Adam Copeland and Christian Cage [ Image from allelitewrestling.com]
Adam Copeland and Christian Cage [Image from allelitewrestling.com]

Christian Cage and Adam Copeland ended a 14-year-long streak in their match at AEW Forbidden Door. The bout also saw a top star get busted open.

Ad

The legendary duo of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage finally reunited on AEW TV a few weeks ago on Dynamite. Shortly after, it was announced that they'd be facing Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian in a tag team match at AEW Forbidden Door. However, Wayne was replaced by the returning Luchasauras due to a legitimate foot injury.

As for the match, The Rated R Superstar started things off with Kip Sabian, and the latter was on the receiving end of some double-team action from Cope and Christian, drawing loud cheers early in the match before he tagged in Luchasaurus, and the momentum shifted. What followed was some back-and-forth action that even saw moments of misunderstanding between Kip and Luchasaurus, with the latter busted open midway through the match. The end came when Christian reversed Sabian's attempted KillSwitch and launched the 33-year-old into a Spear from the former Edge for the three count.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This win marks the duo's first as a tag team in 14 years. The last time they tagged together was in 2011, the year Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) had retired due to a serious neck injury.

Ad

EC3 Recently Shared His Thoughts on Major Rematch Involving AEW's Cope and Christian Cage

During WWE's Attitude Era, the three teams that defined the shape of the promotion's tag team division were Cope (FKA Edge) and Christian, The Hardy Boyz (Jeff and Matt), and the Dudley Boyz (Bully Ray and D-Von).

In a recent edition of Wrestling Outlaws on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, EC3 said he would be open to watching the three teams battle it out again.

Ad
"I would definitely explore it because, hey, man, it's the forbidden door. Who's going to open it? That would definitely be, you know, a legacy act we're seeing one more time. Just like nostalgia is cool," EC3 stated. [From 01:52 onwards]

It will be interesting to see if these legendary teams battle it out once again in the future.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications