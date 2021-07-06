Top 5 AEW Men's Win Records

Jungle Boy's win at last week's AEW Dynamite helped him reach a unique milestone. The Jurassic Express member capped off an incredible week for himself by becoming the first person in AEW to rack up 50 wins.

Having narrowly lost to Kenny Omega in an AEW World Championship match on Saturday night's Dyamite, Jungle Boy got back to winning ways with a convincing victory over Jack Evans via submission and reached the milestone in the process.

However, there are a few others on the men's roster who are close to 50 victories as well and could be joining Jungle Boy in the exclusive 50 or above club. Here we look at the top 5 men in AEW with the highest number of wins.

#5. Hangman Adam Page - AEW Career Record: 43-14

Adam Page and Kenny Omega are former tag champs

Former AEW Tag Team Champion 'Hangman' Adam Page has a career win-loss record of 43-14. The Virginia-born wrestler is one of the top faces in the company, so it should not come as a surprise that he boasts of a great wins record.

Exciting teams could lie ahead for Adam Page after The Dark Order issued a challenge to AEW World Champion Kenny Omega for a title match on behalf of Page.

The match will be absolutely huge, as the story between the two dates back to the pair's time in Japan where they were both part of The Elite alongside the current AEW Tag Team champions The Young Bucks. After getting kicked out of The Elite, this would be the perfect end to the story arc of one of the best storylines we've ever seen in wrestling.

This won't be the first time Omega and Page have shared the ring. Omega and Page were the tag team champions for a long time and had some incredible matches against the likes of Young Bucks and FTR. Their match vs the Young Bucks was touted as one of the greatest tag team matches in history.

After things fell apart, Omega and Page faced each other in a singles match to determine the challenger for the then champion Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship.

It was the culmination of the No. 1 contender tournament and the match took place at AEW Full Gear 2020. As expected, the match was brilliant and won by Kenny Omega. Adam Page is the future of the company and is due a run with the world championship in AEW.

