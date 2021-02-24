Top 5 Kazuchika Okada matches we want to see in AEW

Kazuchika Okada is the longest IWGP Heavyweight Champion in the history of NJPW, but many fans have asked if the promotion has run out of ideas for the top star. The AEW-NJPW forbidden door has been opened after the surprising arrival of Bullet Club's KENTA on Dynamite. Several fans have also questioned who will be next to arrive in All Elite Wrestling.

The exceptional AEW roster offers up a few familiar opponents for The Rainmaker. Okada has faced both Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in the past. There was also Kenny Omega, who had a revolutionary trilogy with the multi-time Wrestle Kingdom main eventer. However, there are also a handful of must-see dream matches for him on Wednesdays.

KENTA SHOWED UP ON AEW TO ATTACK JON MOXLEY



With a spectacular array of talent at the disposal of AEW, the dream matches are plentiful for The Rainmaker to make a huge impact on Dynamite. In this article, let's take a look at the top five Kazuchika Okada matches we most want to see in AEW.

#5 Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega

Okada and Omega shocked the world once more! The landscape, the face and the future of pro-wrestling has been redefined! Witness every history making moment! The 64:50 epic

Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega was the rivalry that started the American expansion for NJPW and put both men on the map. This was the feud that broke the vaunted Dave Meltzer star rating system and caused the wrestling world to focus on the biggest promotion in Japan. Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega are two names that will be synonymous with one another and that equation shouldn't change in the future.

The only entry that has been done before is Okada reigniting his revolutionary rivalry with the current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. There is definitely anticipation to watch these two men clash one more time. The reason why this encounter should happen in All Elite Wrestling is that they have never faced one-on-one in the United States.

Okada and Omega had a transcendent series of matches in 2017. They had another 69-minute classic in 2018 that truly made The Cleaner a mainstream star in the wrestling business. It also solidified The Rainmaker as one of the all-time greats in not just NJPW, but of this entire generation.

Putting these two competitors in the ring at Madison Square Garden or in Chicago would surely be an instant sell-out for any company. Using the history between Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega would make this an easy feud to build to. The fans that have seen them in the past will want to see it again, while others who have only heard about the legendary rivalry will want to witness their greatness together.