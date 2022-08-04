Top AEW star calls out Bryan Danielson after recent monumental victory on Dynamite

AEW star Daniel Garcia's confidence was skying high as he called out Bryan Danielson on social media.

Last week on Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, Garcia defeated Danielson via referee's decision after a piledriver and a Sharpshooter. The 23-year-old was able to exact revenge from his February 23 loss against The American Dragon in the same decision.

Earlier on the show, Garcia had a backstage segment as he was interviewed by Tony Schiavone. The AEW star reiterated his major victory last week and asked Danielson to come back for another match-up as he got his "number." The Jericho Appreciation Society member then proclaimed himself as the "Dragon Slayer."

Apparently, Garcia didn't stop there as he expressed his eagerness to have another shot at The American Dragon. Taking to Twitter, the 23-year-old called out Danielson.

Danielson wasn't around during this week's Dynamite, but it will be interesting to see if he responds to Garcia.

AEW fans answered Daniel Garcia's question on Twitter about Bryan Danielson's whereabouts

While Bryan Danielson hasn't responded to Daniel Garcia's call-out, fans on Twitter responded in the meantime with their different reactions.

Garcia is clearly holding a lot of momentum right now as he is oozing with confidence. It will be interesting to see if there will be a rubber-match between the two technical wrestlers.

What are your thoughts on Daniel Garcia calling out Bryan Danielson once again? Sound off in the comments section below.

