Top AEW star discloses current relationship with Seth Rollins and multiple WWE Superstars

AEW's Claudio Castagnoli was a beloved WWE Superstar not too long ago before his sudden departure unsettled his career. The veteran was recently asked about his relationship with other stars at the promotion, to which he responded by saying that he he still has a few friends who are important to him.

Despite enjoying considerable popularity during his WWE run, Castagnoli never reached the heights of a main eventer, leaving fans in disarray when he left the promotion. His AEW debut was met with a lot of anticipation and he was expected to denounce his former employers, but the star seems to have fond memories of his time with WWE.

During his recent interview with the Dallas Morning News, Claudio proclaimed that despite being signed to AEW now, he's not severed ties with his former WWE colleagues.

“So, you spend 150-200 days on the road, those people become very, very close to you. So just because I’m not there anymore doesn’t mean that I don’t have friends there anymore," Claudio said.

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia Out of Cesaro's WWE career, these two matches banged the most. Out of Cesaro's WWE career, these two matches banged the most. https://t.co/Iu4Z02o4Dc

Claudio named both Sheamus and Rollins as two current WWE Superstars he still maintains contact with.

"You know, Sheamus is still my friend. I still have Seth Rollins, my friend. There’s still a lot of people there that are my friends that I still talk to. That stuff never changes. To me, friendship is extremely important." (H/T: Dallas Morning News)

His former colleagues seem to echo his sentiments. A fellow former WWE Superstar, Stokeley Hathaway, recently revealed that Claudio Castagnoli was originally his trainer before he took wrestling seriously.

Missed out on AEW Dynamite? Catch up on the show's results here.

Claudio Castagnoli also spoke on his friendship with his fellow AEW Blackpool Combat Club Members

William Regal's AEW departure will more than likely affect the Blackpool Combat Club in the short-term. Despite the news being confirmed, the faction seemed to finally be on the same page after a few weeks of internal struggles.

During the same interview and sometime before the news about Regal broke, Castagnoli touched upon his relationship with the stable as well.

"With guys like William Regal and [Jon Moxley] and Danielson – those guys have been my friends for a long time. And then I just felt like when I walked in Blackpool Combat Club that I just fit perfect. And that’s because of friendship, and that’s because of the bond we forged over the years.” (H/T: Dallas Morning News)

Claudio Castagnoli is set to face Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship this Saturday, in the latest chapter of the long feud between BCC and the Jericho Appreciation Society. Will the Swiss Superman prevail in a bid to finally tank the 52 year old?

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes