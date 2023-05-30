Top AEW star should jump ship to WWE and challenge Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam this year

As Rhea Ripley's reign as the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion is quite young at the moment, she does need credible opponents to make her tenure stand out. A major AEW star may be just the person for her to feud against if she joins the Stamford-based brand before SummerSlam.

The star in question is Jade Cargill. At the Double or Nothing pay-per-view this year, she finally lost her TBS title after an astounding 508 days and a 60-0 streak. The loss itself did not bury the star, as she was already exhausted after facing Taya Valkyrie. Kris Statlander simply took advantage of the situation and ambushed Cargill to pick the win.

While Jade Cargill lost the title, this leaves her free to embark on a different journey. Despite AEW being a credible competitor to WWE, the latter brand still has a 'monopoly' on the business which would attract talent to build their career.

If Cargill does decide to jump ship, one would only have to see her style to envision her as a perfect opponent for Rhea Ripley.

Jade Cargill's physique puts her at the level of Ripley, which is also a big plus point for anyone looking to join the Stamford-based promotion. Even if Cargill is not able to dethrone the Eradicator, an intense match would certainly elevate Ripley's title reign.

Another WWE Superstar has expressed a wish to face Rhea Ripley

Ripley is arguably one of the hottest stars of the roster at the moment, which makes anyone wanting a match with her unsurprising.

In an interview with Emarati radio show Talk 100.3, Bianca Belair also stated that she was willing to square off with the Eradicator someday, among other stars.

"Everybody knows my dream opponents in the future. Of course Rhea Ripley, which everyone talks about, Charlotte Flair, and Beth Phoenix. She was the very first person when I got into WWE that I saw and I was like, 'I love what she represents. She's strong but she still, you know, embraces her femininity.' And she was like the first person I saw myself into when I first got into WWE as far as like aesthetic wise and what she went to the ring representing," she said. [From 5:02 - 5:24]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the SmackDown women's champion.

