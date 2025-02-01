Top AEW star to leave the promotion after a crushing loss against Mercedes Mone? Exploring the possibility

Mercedes Mone is one of the most in-demand stars in AEW right now and rightly so. Even since making her debut last year, she has gone from strength to strength and has been the AEW TBS Champion for a very long time. In what could be a very entertaining feud, she could face former AEW Women's Champion Saraya soon.

She has dispatched everyone she has come up against so far with ease and that is a testament to her abilities as a wrestler. She could also add one more star to that list and in doing so, she could very well force Saraya to leave AEW.

The former Paige, who has been away from action for a few months now, recently gave an interview with TMZ and said that her contract was coming to an end in September. She also revealed how she would like to take on Mercedes Mone when she comes back to the ring in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Given how dominant Mercedes has been so far, it is hard to see her lose the match if it comes to fruition. And also with Saraya’s contract coming to an end, it will be the perfect opportunity for Tony Khan to write her off television. Saraya last faced Mercedes one-on-one when the two were still in WWE in December 2017.

What did Saraya say about Mercedes Mone?

In her interview with TMZ, Saraya spoke about Mercedes Mone and also about her former workplace, WWE.

She revealed how she is grateful to WWE for making her into what she is today. That is where she also chimed in about Mercedes.

“Yeah, I love WWE. I appreciate everybody there. They made me. They gave me my career and I’m appreciative of that. One day, who knows. I love my time in AEW. (...) I don’t know. I’m ready to go now. It’s just trying the best way to introduce me again. I would love to go against Mercedes. I think it’s important. She ‘ended my career,’ in a way. It’s wrestling, it happens, but coming back it would be really great to face off with her.”

If and when that happens, it will be great to see two former rivals go head to head once again, this time in a completely different setting.

