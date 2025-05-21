Top AEW star needs to dethrone Jon Moxley in 2025

Jon Moxley's reign as AEW World Champion may be in serious jeopardy within the next few months. But contrary to popular belief that it should be Darby Allin, another star may be the better option.

'Hangman' Adam Page remains one of the biggest names on the roster and one who is a few steps away from a world title shot for the first time in a few years. Moxley has had a chokehold over the title for more than seven months now, and All In: Texas may be the perfect venue for the belt to change hands.

The two have a lot of history, but this will be the first time that they will clash in their current personas. This may be an entirely different story and one that may give the most satisfying result.

Darby Allin is not factored into the current storylines in AEW

Darby Allin is one of those individuals who did not hold back in bringing the fight to The Death Riders. He is a thorn in their side and has become a bitter rival of Jon Moxley. However, he has been absent from the promotion since late December, and there is currently no room to factor him in just yet.

As far as AEW All In: Texas is concerned, either Hangman or Will Ospreay will be the one to challenge Jon Moxley, something that will be decided this weekend at Double or Nothing. The rest of the faction members will likely have their hands full with Anarchy in The Arena, so Allin being the one to become the world champion doesn't seem to be a clear-cut option as of now.

Hangman is one of the fan favorites in AEW

'Hangman' Adam Page has had an interesting ride over the past year, as he has dealt with his transformation into a heel as a result of his feud with Swerve Strickland. But as of late, The Cowboy is reverting to being a face after conquering his former rival.

Regardless of his current position, fans have rallied behind Page, supporting his every move. He has been open about trying to make things right and going back to being the star that fans want him to be.

Both he and Will Ospreay are fan favorites, but it seems that Hangman may have the edge, and his win at All In: Texas could be a moment as big as his first AEW World Title victory. He has also been interacting with fans more often lately, and his babyface turn will be complete if he takes down the person fans dislike the most currently.

His last world title reign was more than 3 years ago

Adam Page won his first AEW World Championship at Full Gear 2021, ending Kenny Omega's reign in what was one of the most iconic moments in the company's history. At the time, The Cleaner was a heel who often found a way to stay on top, even enlisting outside help.

Hangman's character has gone through a lot in pursuit of another shot at the world title. His crowning moment would be the end of a long journey of twists and turns, and he would end another reign of terror.

Darby Allin's time will come, and he may get into a feud with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders without the AEW World Championship on the line. Hangman Page should have his moment and usher in a new era for the promotion.

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More