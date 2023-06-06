Top AEW star could potentially face Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship by next year, Google AI predicts

While Roman Reigns seems to be on top of the world at the moment in WWE, the entry of a major AEW star may lead to an intense feud by next year.

The star in question, MJF, is currently the world champion in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Although he is at the top of the totem pole for now, he has threatened to leave for WWE multiple times in the past. While it may just be a part of his character, his contract with AEW is supposed to run its course by 2024.

Given the circumstances, it seems entirely possible for him to jump ship to Triple H's roster next year. The Salt of the Earth is considered to be one of the best talkers in the business, which makes Google AI think he could be a great opponent for Reigns.

"It is possible that MJF could join WWE and face Roman Reigns for the Universal Title in 2024. Both wrestlers are very popular and talented, and a match between them would be a major draw. MJF is currently under contract with AEW, but his contract expires in 2024. If he does not re-sign with AEW, he would be free to join WWE. WWE has shown interest in signing MJF in the past, and they would likely be willing to offer him a large contract."

Roman Reigns' faction is seemingly on the verge of collapse in WWE

While the Tribal Chief's title reign is still going strong, the Bloodline faction is seemingly splintering more every week.

After Jimmy Uso turned on Reigns, the Usos are apparently not joining up with their leader anytime soon. Solo Sikoa has also made his allegiance clear, as he took to Twitter with a photo of him standing alongside Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman.

As of now, it remains to be seen how long Reigns will be able to hold onto his titles.

