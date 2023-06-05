Solo Sikoa further pledges his loyalty to Roman Reigns following SmackDown

Solo Sikoa further confirmed his support for Roman Reigns a few days after the explosive events of SmackDown.

On Friday's episode of SmackDown, Reigns celebrated his 1,000-day reign as champion by hoisting the newly-designed Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He also discussed what happened at Night of Champions, where Jimmy Uso kicked him twice, costing him and Solo Sikoa the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles.

Jimmy tried to reconcile with The Bloodline, but The Tribal Chief was not having any of it. Solo went on to attack his brother as Jey Uso looked on in shock. It cemented Sikoa's loyalty to Reigns as The Bloodline becomes officially divided.

The Street Champion recently posted on Twitter to further pledge his support to The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline. It showed him, Reigns, and Paul Heyman in the ring without The Usos.

The Bloodline storyline has picked up steam again after what happened at Night of Champions. Reigns' comments about Jey Uso before SmackDown went off the air added yet another layer to one of the greatest stories WWE has told in recent years.

Triple H gifts Roman Reigns a new championship belt

Roman Reigns has carried both the WWE and Universal Championship belts since WrestleMania 38, although he usually allows Paul Heyman to hold them in his stead. Reigns celebrated reaching 1,000 days as champion on SmackDown, and Triple H presented him with a new title.

Triple H unveiled the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which combined both of Reigns' belts into one. It's essentially the same design but is gold-colored and filled with diamonds.

Some fans might not like the design, but WWE finally has two world titles again. Raw has the World Heavyweight Championship held by Seth Rollins, while Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on SmackDown.

Do you like the new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, or do you prefer Roman Reigns carrying two belts? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

