Top AEW star sends a threatening message to Team Taz member ahead of Dynamite

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs has more things to say about his assault on Ricky Starks on last week's Dynamite.

Starks had dropped the FTW Championship to Hook. Despite losing his belt, Stark stated that he was content with his tenure as the FTW Champion and expressed his desire to achieve new heights with his tag-team partner, Powerhouse Hobbs. But in a shocking turn of events, Hobbs turned on Starks and laid him out with a spinebuster.

AEW recently posted a picture of the moment of betrayal on their official Twitter handle, coupled with a joke. The post seemingly did not go down well with Hobbs as he promised a continuation of the segment on next week's show. Here is what he wrote:

"Glad you find this s*** funny. Wait till Wednesday night"

You can check out the tweet below!

Disco Inferno comments on a possible feud between AEW stars Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs

The turn of events may have surprised many, but it has not gone down well with some wrestling veterans. One of them is Disco Inferno.

On the latest episode of the Keepin' it 100 podcast, he seemed quite confused with the booking of the two stars. He opined that it was a bad move by AEW to plot a rivalry between the two wrestlers, both of whom needed to be elevated.

"[Powerhouse] Hobbs has turned on [Ricky] Starks. You have two characters that need to be elevated, okay? And now, they're gonna have to fight each other and one guy's gonna take a step backwards, another guy starts to take a step forward. And Hobbs... and then Starks, after this big thing and the big one over... just got completely buried here."

Hobbs is all set for action on next week's Dynamite. It would be interesting to see if Starks addresses the situation.

Are you happy with the breaking up of Hobbs and Starks? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

