Top AEW star to turn heel on Dynamite this week and set up Sting's retirement match? Exploring major swerve

Last night on Collision, Sting announced he will be addressing the fans at next week's episode of Dynamite. Many have speculated this to be a retirement announcement. Could a certain star turn on him, and set up his final feud in wrestling?

The Hall of Famer has had a multiple decade-long career now. He has been in several notable matches throughout the year, including some hardcore matches. Considering his age, he may think of hanging it all up at this point. He has seemingly passed the torch already to his mentee, Darby Allin, whom he has been alongside ever since the beginning of their partnership.

Similar to what Nick Wayne did to him, could Darby Allin turn on his own mentor? A common reason for heel turns as such would be them feeling like they were always in the shadow of their own mentor. This could be a reason for Allin turning on him, and setting up their feud as the final storyline for The Icon. This could eventually lead to him putting Allin over as the future of the industry.

Sting has always been around to save, and stand side by side, with Allin in moments where he's needed. Many of the people Darby has feuded with have always mentioned that the Hall of Famer was a 'factor'. This may go to his head, and make him believe that he was over-reliant on his mentor, leading him to conclude he had to break free from the mold, leading to a heel turn.

Sting could team up with Adam Copeland says Hall of Famer

Hall of Famer Journalist Bill Apter recently predicted that Adam Copeland could end up teaming up with Sting for the first time ever in his career, and this could come very soon.

While speaking on a recent edition of The Wrestling Time Machine podcast with Mac Davis, Apter mentioned that somewhere along the road, Adam could have the chance to team up with Sting in a six-man match. This would definitely get the fans going, seeing two WWE Hall of Famers teaming up with one another.

"He's going to be teaming probably with Sting in a six-man [tag team match]. I don't know who the other guy is going to be yet, but I have a feeling that he's not going to be wrestling as much as microphoning and going against Christian, and various tag team matches. I think fans will go crazy, crazy seeing Sting and Edge together." (7:15 onwards)

Should this six-man tag match happen, the obvious third man for their team would be Darby Allin. But in case that a heel turn does occur, Copeland may look for retribution on behalf of The Icon, which could set up a six-man tag match with a different partner instead.

Do you think this heel turn could be a possibility? Let us know in the comments section below.