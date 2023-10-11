7-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion tipped to join forces with Sting in AEW (Exclusive)

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Adam Copeland's AEW arrival has opened the door to many dream scenarios. One of them was teased upon his debut at WrestleDream 2023 when he fended off Christian Cage and co. to save Sting and Darby Allin.

Legendary journalist Bill Apter recently predicted that The Ultimate Opportunist would join forces with The Icon soon. The likelihood of the two wrestling stalwarts teaming up is within the realm of possibility since both are embroiled in a heated feud with Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne.

On the latest edition of The Wrestling Time Machine podcast with Mac Davis, Bill Apter opened up about the dream scenarios for Adam Copeland that could send fans into a frenzy:

"He's going to be teaming probably with Sting in a six-man [tag team match]. I don't know who the other guy is going to be yet, but I have a feeling that he's not going to be wrestling as much as microphoning and going against Christian and various tag team matches. I think fans will go crazy, crazy seeing Sting and Edge together." (7:15 onwards)

Christian Cage sent a cheeky message to a female WWE Hall of Famer on AEW Dynamite

During AEW Dynamite's head-to-head against WWE NXT on Tuesday, Christian Cage went off the rails to make things personal with his frenemy and WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland.

Captain Charisma namedropped Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix, and their kids live on TV in an amusing promo:

"Hey Beth, I know you're out there listening! Put some clean sheets on the bed because your new father is coming home, girls."

The seven-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion was able to survive against Luchasaurus on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. As things stand, it's almost a foregone conclusion that the storyline is heading towards a TNT Championship match between Christian Cage and Adam Copeland, possibly at Full Gear this year.

But before that, Captain Charisma has an uphill task later this week when he puts his gold on the line against Bryan Danielson on Collison.

