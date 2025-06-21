Top faction to disband; huge reunion? - 3 Bold predictions for AEW for the rest of 2025

2025 has been an excellent year for AEW. After a decline in the quality of its weekly television in 2024, the Jacksonville-based promotion has bounced back significantly in 2025.

Superstars like Will Ospreay, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, Toni Storm, and many others have played a huge role in "restoring the feeling" in the past few months. Fans have witnessed several amazing moments in AEW this year, and there are still six more months to go.

While the first half was a memorable one for AEW, the second half of 2025 could end up being an even more blockbuster period. From the return of a former world champion to the comeback of an iconic tag team, some massive surprises are yet to unfold in the Tony Khan-led company this year. In this article, let's look at three bold predictions for AEW for the rest of 2025:

#3. The New Elite could disband

The New Elite was formed in the first half of 2024. The Young Bucks turned heel and soon aligned themselves with Jack Perry and Kazuchika Okada.

The group wreaked havoc in the Jacksonville-based promotion for several months before it was replaced by The Death Riders at the top of the food chain. The alliance was a highly successful one, as it led all the members of the faction to championship gold.

However, The New Elite may have overstayed its welcome in All Elite Wrestling. In the past few months, Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks have been seen working separately on numerous occasions. Meanwhile, there is no information about Jack Perry's whereabouts ever since he lost the TNT Championship at Full Gear 2024.

At All In: Texas, Kazuchika Okada will clash with Kenny Omega for the AEW Unified Championship. If The Rainmaker loses this contest, he may unload his frustrations on The Young Bucks.

The group could ultimately disband in the latter half of 2025, with all the members going their separate ways. With no one left to dictate his actions, Okada could finally decide to move into the AEW World Title picture.

#2. Chris Jericho could return to AEW as a babyface

At AEW Dynasty, Chris Jericho lost the ROH World Championship to Bandido in a Title vs. Mask Match. In the following episode of Dynamite, The Learning Tree chastised Big Bill and Bryan Keith for being liabilities and not living up to his expectations.

A furious Jericho walked out of the arena after this incident, and he has not been seen in All Elite Wrestling since then. The former Undisputed WWE Champion recently wrapped up his Fozzy tour, suggesting he could be back in AEW anytime soon.

The Lionheart could return to the Tony Khan-led company in the coming months. However, Jericho could surprise fans by returning as a babyface this time around.

For someone who is known for his iconic gimmicks, Chris Jericho's most recent character change failed to leave an impression on the audience. Having been a heel for a long time, Y2J could consider going back to his "good guy" roots.

It would be a much-needed change for Jericho, whose recent heel work has not been as compelling as in the past. It will also allow the veteran to break the trend of him leading a faction and work as a singles star.

Chris Jericho could take up a role similar to that of Dustin Rhodes and Sting, helping the next generation of stars without stealing their spotlight.

#1. Cope and Christian Cage could reunite

At Dynasty 2025, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood of FTR turned heel by assaulting Cope. The two stars laid waste to their longtime ally, putting him out of action for months.

Whenever The Rated-R Superstar shows up in AEW again, he will look for a partner to take down Harwood and Wheeler. In a surprising turn of events, Christian Cage may end up being the individual who assists Cope against FTR.

In the past few months, there have been signs of dissension in The Patriarchy. Hence, it will not be surprising if Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian turn their backs on Christian in the coming weeks. Suffering a betrayal from his own faction would set up Captain Charisma for a babyface turn.

The former TNT Champion could then decide to join forces with The Rated-R Superstar, who had approached him for a reunion in the fall of 2023. The two stars could finally get back on the same page, kicking off their final run as a tag team.

