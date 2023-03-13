Top free agent comments on rumors of potential bidding war between WWE & AEW

The war between AEW and WWE seemingly hasn't slowed down, and recently another star has been rumored to be going either way. During a recent interview, former WWE NXT star Taya Valkyrie (Frankie Monet) addressed the rumors and urged fans to simply be patient.

Notably, Valkyrie's real-life husband, John Hennigan (Johnny Elite), made his All Elite Wrestling debut in 2022. Since then, many have wondered when the former IMPACT Knockouts Champion would join her husband in the promotion.

Additionally, with all the former WWE releases returning to the promotion, some speculate that she could also return under Triple H.

In an interview with SEScoops, Taya Valkyrie addressed the rumors that she'll go to either WWE or AEW.

"Everyone wants to speculate and talk and gossip. I just want everybody to enjoy what I'm doing. That's it. No matter where I am or what I'm doing, I'm just trying to put out the best version of myself and performance, the best moments and best experience for the fans and the viewers," said Valkyrie.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



- PWInsider



**Last Wednesday, Jade Cargill issued a challenge to a Canadian…

Let the speculation begin! Taya Valkyrie has finished up with IMPACT Wrestling.- PWInsider**Last Wednesday, Jade Cargill issued a challenge to a Canadian…Let the speculation begin! Taya Valkyrie has finished up with IMPACT Wrestling.- PWInsider**Last Wednesday, Jade Cargill issued a challenge to a Canadian…Let the speculation begin! 👀 https://t.co/DFb4X8kozc

The star continued, urging fans to simply wait and see as everything works out:

"Do I know where I'm going? No. Are people gossiping about it? Of course. That's the nature of the beast. Keep them talking. I see no problem with that. Just wait. Everything will work out." [H/T: SEScoops]

Speculation around Taya's future in pro wrestling likely began after Dave Meltzer reported on her contract status with IMPACT Wrestling and MLW.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

Many are under the impression that Taya Valkyrie will be Jade Cargill's mystery opponent on AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite will take place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, this week, and the reigning TBS Champion Jade Cargill has issued an open challenge.

Due to this and the timing of Valkyrie's contract status, many believe that the Canadian pro wrestler could be the one to answer Cargill's challenge.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



Who will step up to face the UNDEFEATED TBS Champion A Canadian Open Challenge for the TBS Title will take place during #AEWDynamite , LIVE from Winnipeg THIS WEDNESDAY, at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tbsnetwork!Who will step up to face the UNDEFEATED TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill A Canadian Open Challenge for the TBS Title will take place during #AEWDynamite, LIVE from Winnipeg THIS WEDNESDAY, at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tbsnetwork! Who will step up to face the UNDEFEATED TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill? https://t.co/kQkuBQfV4s

It's currently still unclear who could end up challenging Jade, but many fans believe that it's undoubtedly Taya Valkyrie. Some fans even claimed that the star could be the one to finally dethrone Jade Cargill.

This, unfortunately, doesn't close the door on a WWE debut either, as Taya might show up in AEW for a once-off appearance. Either way, fans will have to catch Dynamite this week to see which theory ends up becoming the truth.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes