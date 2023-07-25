Top free agent to make WWE return after 7 years and align with Sami Zayn in Kevin Owens' absence on RAW? Exploring the possibility

The latest episode of WWE RAW played host to some interesting developments as far as the Undisputed Tag Team Champions are concerned. With Kevin Owens seemingly shelved for the foreseeable future, the door may be open for a major free agent to come in and take his place in the interim.

On this week's RAW, Kevin Owens was viciously attacked by The Judgment Day when Sami Zayn was challenging Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship. While the backstage assault was not captured live, the aftermath was. Owens was later seen receiving medical attention, indicating that he may be ruled out of action for quite some time.

It has also been reported that The Prizefighter may have suffered a legitimate injury, meaning that his impending return is not a matter of storyline convenience, but is rather dependent on his recovery schedule.

With Owens out of action for some time now, Kota Ibushi would be his perfect replacement. Not only is The Golden Star an accomplished professional wrestler capable of having incredible matches, but he has also expressed his desire to work with Sami Zayn once more before his career is done.

Ibushi's latest appearance in a major American promotion took place at AEW's Blood & Guts event this past Wednesday. Despite this, he is still a free agent, meaning that a possible venture to WWE may just be on the cards.

Kota Ibushi's brief history with WWE

Although Kota Ibushi is best known for his work in Japan, he does have some experience working in the States. In 2016, he was part of WWE's Cruiserweight Classic Tournament. He made it all the way to the semi-finals before losing to the eventual winner T.J. Perkins.

That same year, Ibushi was paired with Hideo Itami (now known as KENTA) in the NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. When Itami was sidelined due to injury, T.J. Perkins took his place. The duo made it to the second round, where they were defeated by Sanity.

This would mark the end of Ibushi's time in WWE, as a contract was never agreed upon beyond this point. With the Japanese phenomenon back on American soil, it may just be a matter of time before he tries his hand in the world's largest wrestling promotion once again.

