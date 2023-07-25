Tonight's episode of WWE RAW featured a few significant moments ahead of SummerSlam, with one of them being forced upon the company. A current champion may have had to be written off television.

Reports have stated that one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Kevin Owens, has suffered a legitimate injury. According to WRKD Wrestling on Twitter, it is unclear how long he will be sidelined, which is why it is being used to advance his and Sami Zayn's current story with The Judgment Day.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling



It is currently unclear how long he’ll be sidelined. pic.twitter.com/rX5jcRdOzQ Kevin Owens has suffered a legitimate injury that is being used to advance the story.It is currently unclear how long he’ll be sidelined. #WWERaw

KO was attacked by Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley off-screen on WWE RAW, which caused the distraction that helped Dominik Mysterio retain the NXT North American Championship against Zayn. Owens was favoring his right arm and ribs in a post-match segment in the trainer's room, so that may be the injury he suffered.

It remains to be seen whether KO will appear on WWE RAW at all while he recovers from his alleged injury, while the fate of the Tag Team Titles is unknown. Could Sami Zayn get a new partner? It may happen, possibly setting up a feud with his best friend once he is cleared to compete.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more updates on the situation. But for now, we Kevin Owens a speedy recovery and hope he returns to the ring as quickly as possible.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here