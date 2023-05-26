Top free agent could snub AEW and debut at WWE Night of Champions to confront Gunther

While Gunther's defense of the WWE Intercontinental Title seems like a piece of cake against Mustafa Ali, a surprise in the form of a major free agent could be quite possible at the Night of Champions.

The Ring General has been one of the most dominant superstars in the Stamford-based promotion in the last few months. His title reigns as the Intercontinental Champion has seemingly been established as a mainstay for the time being, with many major stars like Drew McIntyre and Sheamus being unable to dethrone him. Given the circumstances, it seems unlikely that Mustafa Ali will prevail over Gunther.

The surprise appearance of a major free agent may be in order for Night of Champions. The wrestler in question is none other than Kota Ibushi. His current situation as a free agent has generated a lot of curiosity regarding his future, with fans debating whether AEW or WWE would be a better fit for him.

While Ibushi has talked about joining Tony Khan, he has admitted that he would be open to entering WWE if some of his conditions are met. A star of his caliber could certainly make a surprise appearance at the upcoming pay-per-view, setting up a rivalry between him and Gunther. Considering the Ring General's ability to work with any style in the ring, he would be a great opponent for the NJPW legend.

Only time will tell if Kota Ibushi will make an appearance at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

Another WWE Superstar also wants a piece of Gunther

While Kota Ibushi's potential feud with Gunther is uncertain, NXT talent Carmelo Hayes is apparently quite happy to face The Ring General in the future.

In an interview on WWE Deutschland, the NXT star stated:

"That would be cool. I would like an opportunity to get in the ring with somebody like Gunther. I think he's an incredible talent as well. He has really set a precedent for that Intercontinental Championship and that's definitely a championship that I look to hold. If he's still holding it, then you'll see Carmelo Hayes vs Gunther down the road for sure." [25:00 - 25:20]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Gunther at the Night of Champions.

