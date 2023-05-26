Top Champion is open to facing Gunther in a first-time-ever match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Gunther can be counted among most dominant champions of the Modern Era after his run as one of the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champions in the company. However, several challengers have their eyes on The Ring General's title, including the current NXT Champion, Carmelo Hayes.

Gunther made his main roster debut on the Blue brand last year and quickly won the Intercontinental Championship, taking it off Ricochet. Meanwhile, Carmelo Hayes won his second North American Championship off Cameron Grimes in a re-match after initially losing the title in a Ladder match to Grimes.

Earlier this year, Carmelo Hayes defeated Bron Breakker and won the NXT Championship. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, the champion was asked if he would like to face The Ring General after getting on WWE's main roster. Here's what he had to say:

"That would be cool. I would like an opportunity to get in the ring with somebody like Gunther. I think he's an incredible talent as well. He has really set a precedent for that Intercontinental Championship and that's definitely a championship that I look to hold. If he's still holding it, then you'll see Carmelo Hayes vs Gunther down the road for sure." (From 25:00 to 25:20)

It looks like Mela joins the list of people who would want to share the ring with the champion in the near future, preferably with the Intercontinental Championship on the line.

Gunther is set to defend his Intercontinental Championships at WWE Night of Champions 2023

Gunther dominated Friday Night SmackDown last year as part of Imperium. Many stars tried and failed to beat The Ring General for the title.

Earlier this year, The Ring General overcame one of the biggest obstacles of his career when he was able to beat Sheamus and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39 to retain his Intercontinental Championship.

After Gunther successfully defended his title against The New Day's Xavier Woods, Imperium were drafted to Monday Night RAW during the annual draft.

Earlier this month, Mustafa Ali won a Battle Royale and became the new number-one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The Ring General will defend his title at WWE Night of Champions 2023 in Saudi Arabia.

