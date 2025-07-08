Top star to debut at AEW All In 2025 and help MJF win the Men's Casino Gauntlet match? Looking at the possibility

AEW star MJF has been thriving since joining the Hurt Syndicate. He will be taking part in the Casino Gauntlet match at All In: Texas. Not only that, he gained an advantage recently and will enter the contest in the second spot. With things already looking good for him, outside help might confirm his win in the bout.
Alex Hammerstone, an MLW star, has been known for his power and dominance. He and Maxwell were part of the MLW faction called The Dynasty. Recently, the latter returned to Major League Wrestling and attacked CMLL's Mistico, who will also be a part of the Casino Guantlet match. Hammerstone met with MJF during his MLW visit. They reunited after over five years.
After their blockbuster reunion, the Salt of the Earth could get help from Alex Hammerstone during the Casino Gauntlet match at All In: Texas. The former American Champion has made many enemies throughout the past few weeks. Mark Briscoe and Mistico are already after Maxwell.
Bobby Lashley discusses MJF's involvement in Hurt Syndicate
The former AEW World Champion made many efforts to become a part of the Hurt Syndicate. Bobby Lashley recently talked about what Maxwell brings to the table.
While speaking to WFAA Dallas, Lashley revealed that the Salt of the Earth has been making a positive impact on the faction and also said that he has been a great addition.
"He’s starting to win me over more and more. In the beginning, I just wanted to punch him in his mouth. I still wanna punch him in his mouth from time to time, but I can say that he’s winning me over slowly but surely, and I think that he might be a great addition to our group," he said.
It will be interesting to see if the Syndicate helps MJF win the Casino Gauntlet match.
