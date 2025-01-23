Top star to be kicked out of Death Riders on next week's AEW Dynamite by Jon Moxley? Looking at the possibility

The Death Riders have taken over AEW since Jon Moxley won the World Championship from Bryan Danielson at the WrestleDream PPV. However, some changes might occur in the faction if Claudio Castagnoli loses to Jeff Jarrett on next week's Dynamite.

Claudio Castagnoli has suffered some major losses recently. The veteran's association with The Death Riders makes this a huge problem as the leader Jon Moxley does not tolerate these setbacks. This week on AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett called out Jon Moxley and the rest of The Death Riders. However, Claudio Castagnoli made his way out and ambushed the WWE Hall of Famer from behind. Claudio said Jarrett would have to go through him first to get to Jon Moxley and his World Championship.

Trending

The match between the two stars is set for next week’s AEW Dynamite. If Claudio Castagnoli suffers a loss at the hands of Jeff Jarrett, Jon Moxley could shock the fans and kick Claudio out from The Death Riders. Moxley’s goal is to remain at the top and he would not hesitate in cutting his own faction members if he need it to maintain his position.

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

RVD on Jeff Jarrett going after the AEW World Championship

Jeff Jarrett has declared his plans during his current contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion. Double J aims to win the last World Title of his career in All Elite Wrestling before retiring from professional wrestling.

Jeff Jarrett could have this chance against AEW World Champion Jon Moxley if he defeats Claudio Castagnoli next week on Dynamite.

During a recent episode of his 1 Of A Kind podcast, RVD gave a shout out to Jeff Jarrett and recalled his first meeting with The Last Outlaw in 1990.

"Shout out to Jeff Jarrett. That's awesome dude, he's — what is he like 58? I met him in '90 when I was 19, when I was in USWA, and I just thought of him as already being older, established, I thought of him as being a veteran even though he probably wasn't, but just because he had the — him and Robert Fuller had the Tag Team Championships. They were the big babyfaces everyone night, his daddy, his dad was the promoter, and so he had that number one babyface push kind of position, and because of that, I just thought of him as like already being a veteran and s**t," RVD said. [H/T: WrestlingInc]

We will have to wait and see if Jeff Jarrett captures the AEW World Championship this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback