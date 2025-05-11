Top star returns, New Death Rider unveiled - 5 ways AEW Beach Break could overshadow WWE Backlash

Things are about to pick up in AEW as the promotion continues to build towards Double or Nothing 2025. The upcoming episodes of Dynamite and Collision will mark the return of AEW Beach Break, a trademarked TV special that takes place every year.

WWE recently presented Backlash 2025, a show that received mixed reactions from the fans. While the event had great matches, it did not have many groundbreaking moments.

Tony Khan would look to surpass WWE's most recent premium live event by putting together an exciting edition of Beach Break 2025. In this article, let's look at five ways All Elite Wrestling's upcoming TV special could overshadow WWE Backlash 2025.

#5. Thekla could arrive in AEW

Thekla is one of the biggest free agents in the pro wrestling market at the moment. The Austrian star has officially left STARDOM after carving out a successful career in the promotion.

All Elite Wrestling has shown interest in signing the 32-year-old star to a deal. After missing out on talents like Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer, Tony Khan could redeem himself by bringing Thekla to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In a surprising turn of events, The Toxic Spider could make her debut during AEW Dynamite: Beach Break. Thekla could insert herself in the AEW Women's World Title Eliminator match, where Toni Storm will compete against Skye Blue and two yet unrevealed competitors.

Thekla's arrival will be the perfect way for Khan to counter WWE's signing of Jeff Cobb.

#4. The Patriarchy could turn on Christian Cage

Since failing to win the AEW World Title at Revolution 2025, Christian Cage has seemingly lost the respect of The Patriarchy. Nick Wayne continues to show frustration towards the fatherly figure, who considers himself the primary reason behind Wayne's recent ROH Television Championship win.

In the latest episode of Dynamite, The Prodigy could finally part ways with Captain Charisma. The 19-year-old star seems infuriated with Christian Cage, who has been carrying around Wayne's title with pride.

The young star could violently assault Cage on AEW Dynamite: Beach Break to take back his championship. Wayne could be joined by Kip Sabian and Mother Wayne, who could officially kick The Patriarch out of their faction.

The incident could sow the seeds for the reunion of Christian Cage and Cope. With The Patriarchy no longer in his corner, Captain Charisma might feel tempted to mend his fences with The Rated-R Superstar and return to the good side.

#3. Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada could be confirmed for All In Texas

Kenny Omega is the current International Champion, while Kazuchika Okada holds the Continental Championship at the moment. The two stars have had a few tense confrontations over the past five months, and it seems like the duo is set for a clash at All In Texas.

The two former IWGP World Heavyweight Champions recently collided in a tag team match on Dynamite, where The Rainmaker picked up the victory for his team. With All In 2025 being only a couple of months away, Tony Khan could officially announce a title unification match between Omega and Okada for All Elite Wrestling's upcoming Texas pay-per-view.

The two stars could be part of a heated promo segment on AEW Dynamite: Beach Break to confirm their first singles encounter in seven years officially. It would be a great decision by TK to confirm this match so early, as it could help increase the hype around All In Texas.

#2. Britt Baker could make her return

Britt Baker has not been seen in All Elite Wrestling since November 2024. While it is unclear why she has remained on the sidelines, Tony Khan would be eager to see her create a positive impact in the AEW women's division upon her comeback.

At AEW Dynamite: Beach Break, The Doctor could leave the crowd stunned by making her much-anticipated return to All Elite Wrestling. The DMD could be revealed as a participant in the AEW Women's World Title Eliminator Four-Way match.

Before she took a hiatus from in-ring competition, many fans felt Baker had a sharp decline in the quality of her in-ring performances. The former AEW Women's World Champion could redeem herself from her past performances this week by stealing the show in the Four-Way match.

Having remained out of the main event picture for a long time, Britt Baker would be yearning to reclaim her top spot again. The DMD could begin her ascension towards the Women's World Title by outshining her opponents at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break.

#1. Hook could turn on Samoa Joe to join The Death Riders

In the latest episode of Dynamite, Samoa Joe will clash with Jon Moxley in a Steel Cage match for the AEW World Championship. The Destroyer will walk into this contest with a psychological advantage over Moxley, as he had already made The One True King pass out a few weeks ago.

However, one of Joe's most trustworthy allies could return to cost him the title at AEW Beach Break. In a shocking turn of events, HOOK could betray The Samoan Submission Machine to align himself with The Death Riders.

A few weeks ago, The Death Riders brutally assaulted HOOK on Dynamite. Claudio Castagnoli planted the former FTW Champion with a Neutralizer on a Steel Chair, dealing a serious blow to The Opps before their Trios Titles match.

However, Samoa Joe instantly replaced The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil with Powerhouse Hobbs, who helped the group dethrone Jon Moxley's faction. HOOK would not be too happy about The Destroyer handing over his spot to The Monster, prompting him to turn his back on his mentor.

HOOK could take out Samoa Joe with a weapon behind the referee's back, allowing Jon Moxley to finish off his opponent with ease. After the match, the hard-hitting star could shake hands with The One True King, officially revealing himself as the newest member of The Death Riders.

