Top star to walk out of WWE due to frustration & align with Mercedes Mone in AEW? Looking at the chances

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 28, 2025 12:06 GMT
A former WWE Women's Champion could leave the Stamford-based promotion to reunite with Mercedes Mone in AEW later. The star has not been happy with her booking for quite some time now.

Top WWE star Bayley may walk out of the promotion due to frustration. 2025 has not been a great year for The Role Model. She got taken off the WrestleMania 41 card despite being announced for a Women's Tag Team Championship match. Bayley also failed to capture the women's Intercontinental Championship at the Evolution 2025 Premium Live Event.

After feuding with Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria for months, Bayley couldn't make it to the SummerSlam card this weekend as well. After SmackDown went off the air last Friday, The Role Model came out to confront Lyra Valkyria. She also expressed frustration regarding not being on the card for SummerSlam 2025.

The rising frustrations could lead to Bayley possibly walking out of WWE after over 12 years in the company. She could then sign with All Elite Wrestling and reunite with her real-life best friend, Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks). The Role Model often attends AEW shows to offer support for her friend.

The Golden Role Models reuniting in Tony Khan's promotion after their memorable run as a team during the pandemic era in WWE could produce some great television as well.

Mercedes Mone recalled her iconic match with top WWE star

At the NXT Takeover: Brooklyn pay-per-view back in 2015, Mercedes Mone squared off against top WWE star, Bayley, for the NXT Women's Championship. It is considered to be one of the greatest women's matches to this day.

In the recent edition of her Mone Mag newsletter, Mercedes recalled the iconic match with Bayley, writing the following:

"People often ask me about my top five matches of all time, and honestly, it’s hard to narrow it down—because I’ve been blessed with so many incredible opponents in my career. But one match always comes to mind first: me vs. Bayley at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn. That match was life-changing, not just for me but for women’s wrestling as a whole. It set a new standard, and I’m so proud of what we accomplished that night."
Only time will tell if Bayley and Mercedes Mone will be seen together in the same wrestling promotion ever again.

