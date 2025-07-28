AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone is a global wrestling star. Apart from the TBS Title, The CEO has numerous other belts which she has won across various promotions around the world. The former Sasha Banks is widely considered one of the greatest wrestlers of the modern era. Her matches are highly acclaimed, and every time she enters the squared circle, fans are certain that they will receive a masterpiece. Interestingly, in the recent edition of MonéMag, Mone revealed her all-time favorite match. Mercedes Mone wrote that her showdown with WWE star Bayley at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn has a special place in her heart. According to her, this match changed the landscape for women's wrestling, and she is proud of her role in it. &quot;People often ask me about my top five matches of all time, and honestly, it’s hard to narrow it down—because I’ve been blessed with so many incredible opponents in my career. But one match always comes to mind first: me vs. Bayley at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn. That match was life-changing, not just for me but for women’s wrestling as a whole. It set a new standard, and I’m so proud of what we accomplished that night.&quot; she wrote. [H/T: Ringside News] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMercedes Mone on battling Toni Storm at AEW All In 2025 At AEW All In 2025, AEW Women's World Champion &quot;Timeless&quot; Toni Storm successfully defended her title against Mercedes Mone. In the above MonéMag edition, The CEO wrote that battling Storm was on her wishlist. She even called the New Zealand-Australian native a true star and an incredible character. &quot;Part of the reason I signed with AEW was because I wanted to wrestle Toni Storm. She’s become such an incredible character and a true star… When the match finally happened at All In, everything felt aligned. The build-up, the energy, the entrance -was all perfect,&quot; she wrote. [H/T: SE Scoops] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMercedes Mone is undoubtedly at the height of her career. Hopefully, this momentum will carry on for several years.