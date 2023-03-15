Top TV star should return to WWE to help Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns is edging closer to what could end up being his biggest challenge yet. The Trible Chief is booked in the main event of WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes. But Rhodes is in sore need of allies, and perhaps Arrow-fame Stephen Amell could be the one to turn the tide?

The Bloodline has helped Roman Reigns retain the WWE Universal Championship on more than one occasion, naturally, Cody will need to either have eyes on the back of his head or an ally like Amell, who has notably been involved in wrestling before, and aided Rhodes in Ring of Honor.

Stephen Amell was once a member of The Bullet Club and even wrestled in Summer Slam back in 2015. Additionally, his wrestling training for his television series, Heels, could just prove invaluable and help the star take out The Usos while The American Nightmare finishes off Roman Reigns in the ring.

Notably, Amell seemed to tease a surprise return during this year's WWE Royal Rumble. While this appearance never happened, could the actor finally appear at WrestleMania?

Vince Russo speculates that Cody Rhodes could turn heel to defeat Roman Reigns

Rhodes is a major babyface and has the support of the fans behind him. But could Cody decide to cast aside the adoration he's had in order to defeat The Tribal Chief?

While speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained how Cody Rhodes could be gearing up for a heel run

"I gotta be honest, I am watching this thing and two things tonight, bro, are they already setting him up to be a heel? Is he going to do something heelish to beat Roman Reigns, and Reigns becomes the babyface after that?'" (10:47 - 11:12)

AEW fans once believed that The American Nightmare would turn heel, but could he take on a villainous role to live out his boyhood dream?

