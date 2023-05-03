Triple H should bring back 36-year-old star to retire Edge from WWE next year

WWE Hall of Famer Edge looks to be reaching the final stretch of his career, and if Triple H wants to build a new start upon his retirement, a current AEW star might be the answer.

The AEW star in question might not be who you think, as the man who should force the Rated-R Superstar into retirement is The Firm's Big Bill, who WWE fans will know as Big Cass.

The former W. Morrissey has drawn a big resemblance to the Hall of Famer over the years, to the point where when Big Bill debuted for IMPACT Wrestling in 2021, fans thought Edge looked like a smaller version of the former WWE Superstar.

While that may seem like a loose argument for someone like Big Bill to retire one of the greatest performers of the 21st century, the former Big Cass has come on leaps and bounds since he left WWE.

W. Morrissey went through a really dark spell in the immediate aftermath of his WWE departure in 2018, but thanks to DDP getting him on the straight and narrow and a solid run with IMPACT Wrestling, the big man is enjoying his time in AEW. But there is still some unfinished business in the Stamford-based promotion.

Cass was championed by Triple H during his WWE run, especially during his time in NXT, and by feeding a superstar like Edge to him, Big Bill/Cass/Morrissey would be a made man.

Edge was in talks with AEW before his WWE return

The world was stunned when the words "You Think You Know Me" came over the speakers at the 2020 Royal Rumble, where the Rated-R Superstar made his grand return to WWE.

However, the return might not have happened had Edge decided to move to AEW instead, as the WWE Hall of Famer revealed in 2020 that he was in talks with Tony Khan's promotion before his appearance at that year's Royal Rumble.

El Hijo del KANEKI | WP @MannyTheHooper WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “At most, I might have another year in me, to be able to do it at this level and still be able to do it at an elite level where I can still hang,”



- Edge

(via Impaulsive) “At most, I might have another year in me, to be able to do it at this level and still be able to do it at an elite level where I can still hang,”- Edge (via Impaulsive) https://t.co/JQaDramZ9M I need edge to have a run in AEW so I can at least see him once before he retires twitter.com/wrestlepurists… I need edge to have a run in AEW so I can at least see him once before he retires twitter.com/wrestlepurists…

Edge stated that when AEW offered him a deal, he talked to Vince McMahon, as the Chairman of the Board had always been good to him during his in-ring career and during his retirement.

The WWE Hall of Famer admitted that he wasn't attempting to start a bidding war between the two companies. But when the opportunity came to return to the company he had spent his entire career, there was only one logical conclusion.

Do you think the Rated-R Superstar should have gone to AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes