Edge confirms he met with rival wrestling company prior to WWE return

The Rated-R Superstar has admitted he held discussions with another wrestling company!

AEW were heavily linked with the WWE Hall of Famer before his comeback.

Edge has confirmed that he held talks with "another company" before his return to WWE earlier this year.

The Rated-R Superstar made his return to in-ring action at the Royal Rumble back in January 2020 in one of the highlights of the night, completing an incredible comeback to active action years after retiring due to a neck injury.

The Hall of Fame Superstar, who faces Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36 on Sunday, believed his career was over after undergoing major surgery, a return appearing almost impossible at one stage.

However, he proved the adage that, in wrestling, you never say never, and his sensational arrival as part of the Men's Rumble bout was met with one of the most significant crowd reactions in recent years.

That's thanks in no small part to the 46-year-old's incredible popularity. It appears it isn't just the WWE Universe who are keen admirers of his talents, either, something evidenced by the Canadian Superstar admitting during the WWE Network 24 Documentary that he'd held talks with a rival wrestling company.

Given that it was heavily rumored that AEW had an interest in bringing in Edge before his incredible comeback, it is a logical assumption that the very company in question is indeed All Elite Wrestling. However, the man himself understandably stopped short of confirming that.

He outlined that he was approached by whoever that company was before WWE's Summerslam event back in August of last year. However, in an apparent show of loyalty, the multi-time former world champion insisted that he wasn't prepared to accept or decline any such offer without talking to WWE supremo, Vince McMahon.

Edge commented (h/t to Fightful):

..."Another company within the industry contacted me and said they were interested and wanted to know if I could wrestle. At this point, I didn’t know if I could... Some discussions were had. The one thing I told them, through all of this, was ‘When you give me your offer, I need to go talk to Vince.’ He’s done right by me my entire career. He gave me my chance.'"

Edge went on to confirm that, as a result of the offer and his own rekindled desire to step back into the ring, he held face-to-face talks with Vince McMahon to try and figure out exactly where his immediate future lay.

He added:

..."I sat down with him and told him everything. It wasn’t trying to get a bidding war going or anything like that. WWE didn’t even know if this was possible. I didn’t know if this was possible. He said, ‘Well, this needs to happen here.'”

Edge has wasted no time in getting into the thick of the action since his return - his intense feud with Randy Orton reaches a dramatic climax in a matter of hours at WrestleMania.