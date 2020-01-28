WWE Rumors- Details of AEW's massive offer to Edge revealed

Cody and Edge.

The adage 'anything is possible in pro wrestling' was proven to be right again at the Royal Rumble, as Edge made a miraculous return to the ring and wrestled his first WWE match in almost nine years.

It was a surreal moment to witness the Rated-R Superstar kickstart a spear party in the Royal Rumble match and as things stand, he is expected to wrestle sporadically for the next three years.

As reported first by WrestleZone, Edge even had talks with AEW before signing a deal with the WWE, which would last for three years according to WrestleVotes. Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin has now revealed more details on AEW's offer to the WWE Hall of Famer.

Edge initiated talks with WWE and AEW back in August 2019. This was after he mentioned on his podcast with Christian that he is physically eligible to wrestle again.

Satin reported that AEW offered Edge a deal which would enable him to work a handful of matches while also being an agent and producer backstage.

Edge ended up committing to the company that put him on the map and he finally made his comeback during the main event of the Royal Rumble PPV.

It was additionally reported that Edge will wrestle a few matches per year for the WWE while also making many TV appearances. There is no update regarding the brand he will be assigned to, however, as we had reported earlier, Edge is expected to face a WWE Legend at WrestleMania 36.

WWE has locked down most of its top talents to long-term deals to prevent them from joining AEW. A similar appraoch has now been adopted to lure big-name former talents with lucrative offers.

Getting Edge back will be seen as a massive win for the WWE management, who are desperately trying to get the better of their rivals in AEW.

