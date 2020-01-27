WWE Rumors- Edge to face former Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 36

Edge.

The biggest story coming out of Royal Rumble 2020 was the in-ring return of Edge after nine long years.

The Rated-R Superstar entered the men's Royal Rumble match at the 21st spot and went on to be one of the final three survivors of the match.

Dave Meltzer spoke about the Royal Rumble event on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio and revealed three possible matches for WrestleMania.

According to Meltzer, Edge is currently scheduled to face Randy Orton at the Show of Shows. The other obvious matches that were stated were Roman Reigns vs. The Fiend for the Universal Championship and Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

Edge is wrestling Randy Orton. Roman Reigns is wrestling Bray Wyatt, Brock Lesnar is wrestling Drew McIntyre.

The 11-time WWE Champion was heavily-rumoured to make his return to the ring in the build-up to Royal Rumble, however, his denial and conflicting reports that came out regularly acted as a much-needed diversion from the truth.

It was revealed by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that everything was done to keep his comeback a secret. He was flown over in a private jet to Houston, Texas on the morning of the Rumble.

It was also reported via WrestleVotes that Edge recently signed a 3-year contract with the WWE worth a significant amount of money. He will be used sporadically only for special appearances and will not be seen wrestling on a weekly basis.

Edge can be considered as a more likeable version of Brock Lesnar going forward.

When it comes to Edge's WrestleMania match, him facing former World and Intercontinental Champion Randy Orton makes a lot of sense on paper. The two veterans had a brief alliance during the Royal Rumble match as they reuniting the Rated RKO team from the past and worked in tandem in the match. It's interesting to note that Orton and Edge were once the World Tag Team Champions and have a lot of history that can be used to tell a compelling story.

Edge eliminated Orton from the match and that planted the seeds of a possible WrestleMania showdown. Are you excited about the reported match?