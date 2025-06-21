Triple H to bring back former AEW star for major WWE show this year? Exploring the possibility

WWE and AEW have a lot in common, and that comes down to all the wrestlers who have worked in both companies. Over the years, there have been a lot of stars who have jumped over to either side, with varying levels of success.

The likes of Cody Rhodes and CM Punk jumped over to WWE and have gone on to achieve great success, and some would argue that they have had an even bigger impact than they did the last time. On the flip side, Jon Moxley is a great example of a Superstar who has gone to AEW and had the world at his feet.

Recently, a top star announced her departure from AEW in a rather sudden announcement that caught fans off guard. That is none other than Saraya, fka Paige. The Stamford-based promotion has a major event coming up called Evolution, and Triple H could finally look to spice things up by bringing in Paige.

With Nikki Bella not having a proper challenger after Liv Morgan got injured, having Saraya take her place would be a decision that would go down very well with the fans.

Bill Apter thinks WWE will bring Paige back

Bill Apter is one of the most respected names in wrestling media, and he has known a lot of stars during his stellar career. On a recent episode of Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter said that he hopes Triple H brings Paige back.

“AEW really never did much with her in terms of being out-front and at the top of the heap in that company. WWE will bring her back, if and when this happens, like a long lost kid. She will get a lot of promotion and publicity. Yeah, I think she'd be great,” he said.

It will be interesting to see if there are any plans on the part of Triple H to bring the former AEW star back into the fold.

