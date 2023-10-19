Triple H to bring back former WWE Intercontinental Champion after a five-year absence? Analyzing the possibility

Three AEW stars have now gone to WWE, with Cody Rhodes being the first ever to jump ship to the Stamford-based company after a stint with the Jacksonville-based promotion. Brian Pillman Jr. and Jade Cargill are two other All Elite stars to join WWE. Could another star go through the same path?

Dustin Rhodes (FKA Goldust) has been one name that has almost always been associated with WWE. However, as of the last four years, he has been with All Elite Wrestling. In his time with the promotion, he has not gotten the chance to win a single title.

Dustin's AEW contract was reported to be expiring by September 2024. This could lead to a final run with World Wrestling Entertainment to close out his career. The Natural could head to WWE to reunite with his brother Cody Rhodes, who may arguably be having one of the best runs of his career.

With The American Nightmare being teased to be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns, Dustin entering the promotion could be at a good time. If he joins the company in the latter part of 2024, he could be there for his brother's title reign if he dethrones The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40. The brothers could also go for one more tag team title run before Dustin hangs up his boots.

What has former WWE Superstar Dustin Rhodes been up to lately in AEW?

Earlier tonight on Dynamite, Dustin Rhodes made his return when he participated in the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale. This was a match for the chance to challenge MJF for his Dynamite Diamond Ring.

This was The Natural's first match since July when he teamed up with Keith Lee to take on Angelo Parker and Matt Mennard, who were still members of the Jericho Appreciation Society at the time.

Before this, he was making sporadic appearances for the promotion, competing in an average of one match per month.

Tonight, the former Intercontinental Champion was unsuccessful in the Battle Royale but still put on a fun show, as he even took MJF's fifty-dollar bribe and intentionally landed a low blow to Juice Robinson during the match.

It will be interesting to see whether Rhodes continues to be booked for sporadic appearances on the promotion or if, this time around, he begins strong singles run or gets into a long-term feud.

Do you think Dustin Rhodes could head to WWE following an expired contract? Let us know in the comments section below.

