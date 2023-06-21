Triple H could bring in second-generation AEW star to dethrone Austin Theory for the WWE US title

Austin Theory has reigned as the WWE United States Champion for over 200 days at the time of writing, but Triple H could bring in a current AEW star to finally put an end to his reign.

The star in question is Hook, the son of ECW legend and current AEW commentator Taz, who has enjoyed a long reign of his own as the FTW Champion, holding on to the title for nearly a full calendar year.

Recently, there was speculation over Hook's future with AEW, with reports suggesting that WWE was interested in bringing the 24-year-old to the company in the near future.

Wrestlebuddy @Wrestle_buddy Would you like to see HOOK in WWE? Would you like to see HOOK in WWE? https://t.co/jc8bG95gFg

But why should the "Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil" be the one to dethrone Austin Theory? They have no history with each other. However, that could be a good thing as it could lead to a promising future for the United States Championship.

With performers like Roman Reigns and Gunther being dominant as champions in WWE that it's almost impossible to imagine them without their titles, the United States Championship scene could be the perfect place to develop a strong, talented mid-card full of young talent from outside the company and NXT.

Hook's AEW contract situation is unclear at this point, and still has a lot of people on Tony Khan's roster. But it should be noted Hook and Austin Theory could be the future of the work-rate era at Stamford.

Austin Theory recently praised an AEW star

It's hard to imagine Austin Theory anywhere other than WWE at this point, but he was a staple of the independent circuit during the late 2010s, where he reigned as the EVOLVE Champion for nearly a year.

One person who Theory crossed paths with during his travels up and down the independent circuit was AEW star, AR Fox. During a recent interview, Theory praised Fox for taking him under his wing and helping him during his early years in the business.

AAW Wrestling @AAWPro



FREE on YouTube!



AUSTIN THEORY



vs.



AR FOX



AAW Rise of the Dragon

11.4.2017



: youtu.be/hTRDzphalfM



Subscribe to AAW on YouTube for more free matches, full events, and exclusive footage!



@austintheory1

@ARealFoxx



#AAWRISE WATCH NOW!FREE on YouTube!AUSTIN THEORYvs.AR FOXAAW Rise of the Dragon11.4.2017Subscribe to AAW on YouTube for more free matches, full events, and exclusive footage!@austintheory1 WATCH NOW!FREE on YouTube!AUSTIN THEORY vs.AR FOXAAW Rise of the Dragon11.4.2017📺: youtu.be/hTRDzphalfMSubscribe to AAW on YouTube for more free matches, full events, and exclusive [email protected] @ARealFoxx #AAWRISE https://t.co/dztjCp7Qx7

Theory and AR Fox wrestled for a number of different promotions, including EVOLVE, CZW, and AAW, with their last high-profile singles match taking place at the EVOLVE 137 event in October 2019.

Are you a fan of WWE's Austin Theory? Let us know in the comments section below!

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes