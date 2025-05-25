Triple H to bring in top AEW star after huge WWE announcement? Exploring the possibility

WWE made a major announcement earlier tonight regarding one of its future shows. Could Triple H bring in a top AEW star in line with this major move by the company?

Mariah May is a major name in the industry, but her future remains uncertain. 2025 is her contract year, and it’s unclear whether she will re-sign with AEW or jump ship. She has been linked to the Stamford-based promotion as they have shown interest in her.

Tonight, WWE announced that the second edition of the all-women's Premium Live Event, Evolution, will be taking place on July 13. Triple H could include a major surprise for the show by bringing in Mariah May. He could have her make her debut appearance that night, which would be a major shock to the women's division.

However, it is uncertain how likely this is, as there remains confusion about the specific date of her contract's expiry. Reports have noted that this could be in August or at a later time, but you can never rule out the possibility of her departing the company on a much earlier date.

Mariah May has hinted at wanting to go to WWE

Since her contract news broke, Mariah May has become more cryptic in her posts, offering equal hints about whether she is staying or leaving.

At AEW Beach Break a few weeks ago, Mina Shirakawa earned a title shot against Toni Storm for Double or Nothing. The commentary team mentioned the history between the two, but it seemed as if they were avoiding the name of the woman who tied them together in The Glamour.

That night, Mariah took to social media to share a picture of herself behind a caged door. She had an interesting caption, hinting at her being free from something, which in this case could be AEW.

"finally someone let me out of my cage," wrote May.

There is no telling if Mariah May is guaranteed to go to WWE at this point. Fans should stay tuned for further developments and surprising twists in her contract situation

