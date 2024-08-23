Triple H to counter Ricochet’s AEW signing by announcing WWE arrival of 34-year-old star? Exploring the possibility 

Triple H could sign an AEW star to retort Ricochet's arrival in the rival promotion. The Game and Tony have been in a war of free agents in 2024. Both companies are trying to sign stars for their rival promotions. He could sign Ricky Starks in response to the star's signing.

The former United States Champion was one of the top highflyers in the global sports entertainment juggernaut. Despite having excellent in-ring abilities, he couldn't become a main event star in the promotion. He became a free agent in July 2024. Since then, fans have been speculating about his arrival in AEW.

Meanwhile, The Absolute hasn't appeared in the company since March 2024. He was one of the top rising stars in AEW, feuding with MJF and Bryan Danielson. The 34-year-old and Big Bill won the AEW World Tag Team Championship in 2023 before losing it to Sting and Darby Allin. The star reportedly rejected creative from AEW. A recent report also claimed that he is headed to WWE.

Trending

As if fans weren't already excited for All In London, a recent report has surprised everyone even more. It is rumored that Ricochet has signed with AEW and will probably be featured at the mega event in London. Triple H could bring in Ricky Starks after his contract expires to give a befitting reply to Tony Khan's blockbuster move.

Expand Tweet

Ricochet could be a part of the Casino Gauntlet match at All In

Casino Gauntlet match has become popular due to its unpredictability. With only several superstars announced beforehand, the contest could end at any minute. Many stars could make their comeback to the promotion in that bout.

The Highlight of the Night could make his much-awaited debut at All In's Casino Gauntlet match.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Ricochet arrives at All In pay-per-view or if Tony Khan has other plans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback