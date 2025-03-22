Triple H to get a former World Champion back to WWE 4 years after his exit? Exploring the possibility

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has recruited many ex-AEW stars in the past few months. Ricky Starks and Penta are a few examples, with Ethan Page and Shawn Spears having joined earlier. He might get former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson to return to the Stamford-based promotion next.

Ad

The American Dragon lost the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024. The event also marked the end of his full-time in-ring wrestling career. He has been absent from AEW since then.

He recently had an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful where he revealed that he hadn't signed a new deal with AEW. This means he's a free agent right now. Triple H could use this opportunity to bring him back to WWE four years after his departure.

Ad

Trending

With WrestleMania 41 just around the corner, the Stamford-based promotion could have already devised a plan to get him back. Bryan Danielson is a big name in the industry and getting him to return to WWE would certainly be a pleasant surprise for fans.

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

However, given Bryan's close relationship with Tony Khan, the chances of his WWE return seem slim. He is also nursing his neck injury, and it might also play a major part in him not returning to the Stamford-based promotion or the ring entirely.

Ad

Ad

Ex-WWE star Bryan Danielson comments on being taken out by Jon Moxley at WrestleDream

After Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson to become the new AEW World Champion at WrestleDream 2024, he continued to attack his opponent. He tasked Wheeler Yuta to choke him out with a plastic bag. Speaking to Sean Ross Sapp, the erstwhile Daniel Bryan addressed it and said he would've preferred to not be embarrassed like that in his last match as a full-time wrestler.

Ad

"I mean yeah ... it's not ideal ... it's not the way you want to go, but yeah it was ... it happened and ... you just have to exist with what happens."

Expand Tweet

Fans are eagerly waiting to see him return to the ring in any capacity. But Danielson has made it clear that his health is his number one priority right now. He's dealt with neck issues in the past and wants to avoid any neck surgery in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback