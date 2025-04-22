'Triple H guy' on RAW is unhappy with WWE, it's Tony Khan's time to act and get him to AEW

Several former NXT 'Triple H guys' like Rusev, Andrade, Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and more have returned to the company since The Game took over as WWE's Head of Creative. However, Karrion Kross recently vented frustrations about his position, and this could be the right time for him to move to AEW.

Karrion Kross made his return to WWE in 2022. The promotion has since made several attempts at making him a major player by tweaking his character. The fans have finally started to click with Kross's persona; however, it was recently reported that his contract with WWE could be coming to an end this year.

The former NXT Champion would be an asset to any company he signs with if he leaves the sports entertainment giant. AEW CEO Tony Khan could sign Karrion Kross to the Jacksonville-based promotion ahead of his possible free agency later this year. Here are some reasons why Karrion Kross could stay or potentially depart WWE later this year.

#3. Triple H is a fan of Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross made his WWE debut on NXT in 2020. He was booked as a monster heel on the Black and Gold brand, which brought him two successful NXT Championship reigns.

In 2021, Kross was called up to the main roster, and former Chairman and Head Booker of the company, Vince McMahon, completely changed his character. This led to the fans losing interest and Kross' unfortunate release.

According to reports, Triple H was unhappy with Kross' release, which is proven by the former NXT Champion being one of the first major stars who returned to the company as soon as Triple H became the Head of Creative.

#2. Karrion Kross recently cut a shoot promo about his booking

Karrion Kross has become one of the most important talents on television in the past few months. His impact on major storylines has been impressive, and fans have started to recognize his talents.

However, Kross recently cut a shoot promo about his handling in the Stamford-based promotion. Karrion acknowledged how the fans are starting to come around to his character and how he always tells the truth. The former NXT Champion said he has made several pitches in the past, but they were never implemented into his character. This could be a real shot from Kross as his contract reportedly comes to an end later this year.

#1. WWE is too stacked for Karrion Kross and Scarlett

WWE has some major talents on all three of its brands. Karrion Kross has been signed with the promotion since 2022, and after almost three years, the fans have only now begun to embrace his ability to tell a story. The reason behind this is the stacked roster of World Wrestling Entertainment.

Many stars suffer from a lack of opportunity, and due to this, Karrion Kross and Scarlett could end up leaving the Stamford-based promotion. The former NXT Champion and his wife could move to AEW, where he could have the ability to stand out and play his mind games with different talent.

We will have to wait and see if WWE pushes Karrion Kross after WrestleMania 41.

