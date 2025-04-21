Scarlett breaks silence to address Karrion Kross' controversial remarks

WWE star Scarlett finally broke her silence to share her take on the controversial remarks made by her husband, Karrion Kross, earlier today. The two-time NXT Champion voiced his frustration over his recent bookings following Logan Paul's win over AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41.

The former leader of The Final Testament showed up at The Showcase of the Immortals to help The Phenomenal One in the latter's bout with The Maverick. However, his plan backfired as the former WWE Champion refused his assistance and ended up losing the match to Paul.

After the event, Karrion Kross joined Sam Roberts and Megan Morant on the recap show to deliver a powerful message about being left off the WrestleMania 41 match card while blurring the lines between kayfabe and reality. The 39-year-old also talked about his release from the Stamford-based company in 2021 while reflecting on his dismal bookings.

Kross' wife and fellow RAW star Scarlett accompanied him on the recap show. The 33-year-old recently posted an X/Twitter update in support of her husband. She noted that she was proud to stand beside Karrion.

"Whatever happens next, we did it our way. Proud to stand beside a man who never plays it safe," she wrote.

You can check out Scarlett's tweet below:

Karrion Kross wrestled his first WWE match of 2025 last week on RAW

Karrion Kross locked horns with AJ Styles in a one-on-one contest on the April 14 edition of Monday Night RAW. It was his first in-ring appearance on the red brand's show since December 9, 2024, where he pinned Uncle Howdy to win an Eight-Man Tag Team Match alongside The Final Testament and The Miz against The Wyatt Sicks.

The two stars put forth an impressive back-and-forth contest inside the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. Styles ended the bout in his favor by nailing Kross with a Phenomenal Forearm. However, the 47-year-old's WrestleMania 41 opponent Logan Paul showed up to take him out after the match.

Despite his limited in-ring appearances, Karrion Kross has regularly featured in backstage segments, even after Paul Ellering and Authors of Pain's release in February. It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has in store for the RAW Superstar.

