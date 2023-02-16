Triple H must bring back this power couple to WWE down the road

Triple H has brought a lot of people back to WWE since he took over the creative team in the summer of 2022. However, there are still a few people that he would benefit from having on his roster.

The two performers The Game should bring back are former AEW TNT Champion Miro and his wife CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE. The duo was seen as a power couple during their time with the Stamford-based company.

So why would Triple H bring back two more stars when he's already rehired so many others with varying degrees of success?

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral CJ Perry/Lana addressed why Miro has been absent from AEW TV:



"It's really no different than WWE. Tony Khan has his favorites and he's going to push the favorites just like Vince McMahon would push his favorites. It's nothing personal."



-- CJ Perry on Busted Open Radio CJ Perry/Lana addressed why Miro has been absent from AEW TV:"It's really no different than WWE. Tony Khan has his favorites and he's going to push the favorites just like Vince McMahon would push his favorites. It's nothing personal."-- CJ Perry on Busted Open Radio https://t.co/fhe39MR0eR

Lana's case is very simple, she wants to return to her former company. CJ Perry has already expressed in interviews that she not only thinks that WWE is one of the greatest franchises in the world but that she would shut down her highly lucrative website to facilitate her comeback.

Miro's case is a little more complicated, as he has stated that he is happy with AEW's schedule as he gets to focus on non-wrestling ventures. However, fans have been frustrated at the fact that he hasn't been used enough. The Redeemer's last match for the company came in September 2022.

The former TNT Champion hasn't reached the heights of his 2015 run or "Rusev Day" in AEW. If his wife is willing to give up her subscription-based platform for another shot with WWE, perhaps we will be seeing The Bulgarian Brute very soon.

Triple H has already brought back some stars who have competed in AEW

It's an exciting time to be a WWE fan, as you never know who might show up on RAW, SmackDown or NXT. Along with the likes of Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and Johnny Gargano, Triple H also brought back two stars who have appeared in AEW.

The stars in question are The Good Brothers, who had the wrestling world talking upon their reunion with AJ Styles as they were both still associated with New Japan Pro-Wrestling at the time.

Karl Anderson, in particular, was the NEVER Openweight Champion when he showed up on RAW with Luke Gallows, a championship he would later drop to Tama Tonga at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January 2023.

The Good Brothers were a key part of The Elite's story in AEW during 2021, where they regularly teamed up with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks in their quest to keep Hangman Page away from the world championship.

Which other AEW stars would you like Triple H to hire? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Poll : 0 votes