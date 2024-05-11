Triple H must sign a 34-year-old AEW star and instantly book him as Cody Rhodes' title challenger

Cody Rhodes finished his story at WrestleMania 40 this year by becoming the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. His American Dream story may have reached the end but his journey as the champ has only begun recently.

The American Nightmare is the new face of the WWE and he needs opponents to challenge him to upkeep his reputation as a fighting champion. We believe a 34-year-old star from AEW will be a perfect fit to have him as Cody's next challenger.

Thus Triple H must bring the AEW star to WWE immediately. The star being discussed here is none other than Ricky Starks

Triple H hiring Ricky Starks will solve WWE's problem of lack of opponents for Cody Rhodes

A new champion often puts his title on the line regularly to build his reign as a true champion. But WWE is in a crunch right now as the company doesn't have worthy opponents for Cody Rhodes to put his title on the line.

If Triple H hires Ricky Starks then this would solve the problem immediately. Starks is a former World Champion in AEW and has many wrestling accolades under his belt. He is certainly a suitable challenger for The American Nightmare.

Cody Rhodes and Ricky Starks are friends in real life

Cody Rhodes and Ricky Starks are real-life friends. Rhodes is the very reason why AEW and Tony Khan hired Starks as their employee. Starks has admitted that whenever he is in a tough situation, he goes to Rhodes to ask for advice.

Expand Tweet

Starks was also spotted at WrestleMania 40 this year. He was there to support Rhodes for his match against Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Championship. Following the match, he was seen celebrating his friend's championship victory. Thus, WWE can build a rich storyline around their friendship.

Ricky Starls AEW situation is uncertain

Rumors had been floating around that Ricky Starks' AEW contract is set to be up soon. Fightful Select debunked the rumors and clarified that he is still All Elite. But, he hasn't been on AEW TV for a month.

The wrestling universe has started to talk yet again and is wondering if Ricky Starks is planning to leave AEW or not. If he is going to WWE is ideal, getting into a friendly battle with Cody would be the perfect way of introducing him to the company.

However, Stark's AEW contract situation is still unknown. Therefore, all this can only happen if and when he eventually leaves AEW.