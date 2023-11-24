Triple H must sign 6ft 3in AEW star in 2024

Triple H, a key figure in WWE creative, should consider signing AEW star in 2024. The star in question is none other than Wardlow.

Standing at an impressive 6ft 3in, Wardlow has caught the attention of fans and critics alike with his dominant performances inside the squared circle. Since his comeback on AEW TV, following a loss to Luchasaurus on the debut episode of Collision, Mr. Mayhem has been on a rampage, obliterating his opponents.

However, despite his physical appearance and three reigns as the TNT Champion, his solo stint in All Elite Wrestling has failed to live up to expectations under the leadership of Tony Khan. This is where Triple H comes into the picture, considering signing him in 2024.

With his expertise in creating impactful superstars, signing Wardlow could be a game-changer. This is an opportunity to rebrand Mr. Mayhem and mold him into a top superstar in the Stamford-based promotion.

Triple H has a track record of transforming wrestlers into household names, such as Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes. Wardlow could be the next success story under his guidance if he signs with WWE in 2024.

While Wardlow's future remains uncertain, a potential collaboration with Triple H could be a game-changer for him.

Wrestling veteran says AEW star could be a force if he were in WWE

In an episode of Sportskeeda's UnSkripted, wrestling veteran Bill Apter talked about Wardlow and how he would fare in WWE.

His booking hasn't been great over the past year, and Apter believes his skills could be well-used in WWE.

"My god, listen, if WWE had Wardlow, he'd be in major contention at this point... If it were me, I would package him as the second coming of Batista. I think he's really good. But I don't know... I love AEW. This is not a knock, but I don't think they have found the right niche for him. He's a guy who shouldn't be knocked down so much," said Bill Apter. [ 12:32- 13:24]

Since his return, Mr. Mayhem has been on a rampant streak, consistently squashing his opponents. He has recently set his sights on the AEW World Champion, MJF.