Triple H needs to bring back major AEW star for one final run in WWE

Following an underwhelming run in AEW to this day, could Triple H bring a star back to WWE for one more major run with the promotion? The star in question would be Ruby Soho (fka Ruby Riott).

The former Outcasts member, despite being a big name in the promotion, has not had a great run as of late, as she now frequently appears on Rampage. Looking at her overall win-loss record, she has won only 1 of her last 10 matches, and looking particularly at her singles career, she has only won 3 of her last 10 matches. She has also never won a title since arriving at the promotion.

Seeing how several WWE Superstars have made returns to the promotion recently like Naomi and Andrade, she could opt out of her contract in the hopes of having one more run in the Stamford-based promotion. She could look to reunite with her friends in the Riott Squad.

Liv Morgan after going solo had a run as the SmackDown Women's Champion and has made a name for herself as one of the top stars in the division. Add Valhalla (fka Sarah Logan) to the mix, and the new and improved Riott Squad could make a bigger splash now than they did a few years ago.

How is Ruby Soho being booked now in AEW?

Two weeks ago, Ruby Soho surprised everyone by finally turning on Saraya, and seemingly removing herself from The Outcasts. This seemed to be long overdue, as the British star has often been treating her badly.

A few months ago, she started a love angle with Cool Hand Angelo Parker, much to the dismay of Saraya. The ups and downs of their on-screen relationship have been shown over the past few weeks, and on last week's episode of AEW Rampage, the two finally talked about going on a date.

Considering someone of Ruby Soho's reputation, she has seemingly had an underwhelming run in AEW, and despite being in several title matches, she has always been unsuccessful and has been pushed back to the mid-card now.

Would you want her to have a run in WWE again? Let us know in the comments section below.