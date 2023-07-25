Triple H could pull off a huge swerve by having potentially debuting star dethrone Dominik Mysterio

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H could pull off a huge splash in the wrestling world by bringing in former AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. to challenge Dominik Mysterio.

Pillman Jr., who recently became a free agent after his contract with Tony Khan's promotion expired, could be heading to WWE's NXT. Last week, Dominik Mysterio emerged victorious in a hard-fought match against Wes Lee, aided by Judgement Day, and became the new North American Champion.

As rumors of a potential deal with WWE swirl, Pillman Jr.'s imminent move to Orlando, Florida, and reported training at the Performance Center signals a significant step in his journey to becoming an NXT Superstar.

Dominik Mysterio, the reigning NXT North American Champion, may soon face an unexpected challenge in Brian Pillman Jr. The latter's potential debut at NXT could see him going head-to-head with Mysterio for the title.

If the scenario of having Brian Pillman Jr. dethrone Mysterio comes true, it would be a masterstroke by Triple H, offering a fresh storyline and elevating the former AEW star to instant stardom.

If the reported deal comes to fruition, Pillman Jr.'s journey in WWE is poised to begin sooner than later. Only time will tell if this scenario can become a reality.

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio made history last week

Dominik Mysterio has been dominating the competition since embracing a heel persona and joining forces with The Judgment Day. The current NXT North American Champion is on a winning streak.

Mysterio has made a mark in the company at a young age by achieving the remarkable feat of headlining all three major WWE weekly shows (RAW, NXT, and Smackdown) in a single week. Proud of his accomplishments, Dominik took to Instagram to express his joy.

"Dirty Dom = main event #thejudgmentday," he wrote.

With such success, NXT North American Champion is undoubtedly a rising star in the world of WWE.

