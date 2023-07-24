Dominik Mysterio comments on making history following WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio has currently hit a purple patch in his career. The current NXT North American Champion, who recently created history, sent out a message on social media.

The 26-year-old has really hit his stride ever since turning heel and aligning with The Judgment Day. Dominik recently defeated Wes Lee to conquer the NXT North American Championship title. He squared off against Butch in his first title defense on the latest episode of SmackDown. In a well-fought bout, Dirty Dom benefited from a distraction by Brawling Brutes' arch-rivals Pretty Deadly and the usual interference from Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley to retain his title against Butch.

Ex-con Dom has already become a prominent member of the global juggernaut at a very young age. He achieved a rare feat following SmackDown as he became the first superstar to feature in the main events of all three major WWE weekly shows in the same week. The NXT North American Champion took to his social media handle to express his happiness.

"Dirty Dom = main event #thejudgmentday."

Dominik Mysterio faced Seth Rollins at WWE Live Event

While Dominik Mysterio has already created history by main eventing RAW, NXT, and SmackDown in the same week, the 26-year-old star did not stop there as he also headlined Sunday's house show as well.

The Judgment Day star locked horns with Seth Rollins in a massive champion vs. champion match where the latter's World Heavyweight Championship was on the line. However, Dirty Dom failed to emerge victorious this time around.

The Visionary also shared a heartfelt moment with Dom's dad, Rey Mysterio, after the end of his match. Rollins thanked the Mexican star for his contribution to his life and called him the greatest Luchador of all time.

While Rey is no longer involved in a feud with Dominik, the latter still made his presence felt in the Hall of Famer's match on Saturday. Rey Mysterio took on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Saturday night. While the Luchador was on the cusp of victory, Dominik Mysterio came out to drag the referee out of the ring. The Tribal Chief benefitted from the distraction as he delivered a Spear to retain the title.

