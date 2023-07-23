WWE SuperShow results: Roman Reigns gets help from former rival, huge champion vs. champion match, female star unveils new look (Mexico City, Mexico, 07/22)

WWE returned to Mexico City, Mexico, on July 22, 2023, for the first live event of the week, with top names including Roman Reigns in action.

Being a star attraction, The Tribal Chief has transitioned into a part-time wrestler over the past year and a half and rarely appears at house shows. However, Reigns was present at the event in Mexico, defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Rey Mysterio.

The Master of the 619 had huge support from the fans and came close to causing a massive upset. However, The Tribal Chief's former rival, Dominik Mysterio, took out the referee when Rey was on the cusp of victory. The distraction allowed Roman Reigns to deliver a Spear to the Hall of Famer and retain his coveted title.

"Dirty" Dominik was also in action as he took on Seth Rollins in a huge champion vs. champion match with the latter's World Heavyweight Championship on the line. Despite Rhea Ripley's best efforts, The Visionary was able to retain his title.

While Rhea Ripley could not help her fellow Judgment Day star emerge victorious, she came out on top in her women's title defense against Natalya and Becky Lynch in a triple-threat match. The Eradicator's stablemate, Damian Priest, was also in action as he took on Cody Rhodes. However, he did not have the same fate as Ripley and was on the losing end of his bout.

Elsewhere on the show, Matt Riddle teamed up with Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde to defeat Imperium. Austin Theory retained his United States Championship against Santos Escobar.

The show also featured a Miz TV segment with Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey as guests. However, it soon led to a match between the duo, where the former won via DQ. Asuka defeated Shotzi and Charlotte Flair in a triple-threat match. Shotzi also unveiled a new look at the event after shaving her head a few weeks back on SmackDown.

Complete WWE SuperShow results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Mexico City, Mexico, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest

Women's World Championship Match – Rhea Ripley (c) retained her title over Becky Lynch and Natalya in a Triple Threat

Rhea Ripley (c) retained her title over Becky Lynch and Natalya in a Triple Threat Matt Riddle and LWO (Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde) defeated Imperium

Shayna Baszler defeated Ronda Rousey via DQ

World Heavyweight Title Match – Seth Rollins (c) retained his title over Dominik Mysterio

Seth Rollins (c) retained his title over Dominik Mysterio United States Title Match – Austin Theory (c) retained his title over Santos Escobar via pinfall after using the ropes for leverage

Austin Theory (c) retained his title over Santos Escobar via pinfall after using the ropes for leverage WWE Women's Title Match – Asuka (c) retained her title against Charlotte Flair and Shotzi in a Triple Threat

Asuka (c) retained her title against Charlotte Flair and Shotzi in a Triple Threat Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match – Roman Reigns retained his title over Rey Mysterio

