[PHOTO] Shotzi Blackheart finally appears in her new look at a WWE show after shaving her head

Shotzi Blackheart has finally displayed her whole new look to the WWE Universe.

The 31-year-old made the most heartwarming gesture possible to her sister recently by shaving her head during a segment in WWE. This was to show support to her sister, who has been going through chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.

At the Supershow this week, Shotzi finally showed up with her new look, showcasing herself after having shaved off her hair. While she is not completely bald, her hair is very closely cropped to her head, lending her a stunning new look.

In Kayfabe, she shaved her head because, during an assault, Bayley had cut off parts of her hair with a pair of scissors.

The hair is also dyed green, staying true to her usual look in WWE.

The photo can be seen below.

Shotzi Blackheart's new look can be seen here

Check out the tweet here:

The star is currently set up to wrestle Bayley after having sent her a message during SmackDown. The Role Model was ringside for IYO Sky's match when a vignette played, showing a creepy montage of Shotzi, which was enough to send her running.

The former champion is yet to come face-to-face with the new Shotzi, and it remains to be seen how their feud ends up playing out.

