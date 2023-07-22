Dominik Mysterio makes history following WWE SmackDown

Dominik Mysterio has been breaking the hearts of WWE fans over the past week, and it looks like Dom Dom has now got his name in the company's history books. Recently, the current North American Champion made history as the first superstar to main event RAW, NXT, and SmackDown in the same week.

Earlier this week, Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day challenged Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on Monday Night RAW. In the main event, the duo failed to beat the champions.

Later, The Judgment Day went to the developmental brand to support Dominik Mysterio. In the show's main event, Dirty Dom successfully defeated Wes Lee with the help of Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day to become the new North American Champion.

After last night's successful title defense against Butch, Dominik made history by headlining all three shows within the same week. There are superstars who have been in the main event of all three shows, but Dom was able to main event all three shows within the same week.

26-year-old WWE Superstar reveals her favorite thing to do with Dominik Mysterio

Last year, Dominik Mysterio turned to the dark side and joined The Judgment Day after turning on his father and Edge at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022. Later, he received a new demeanor and look with the help of Rhea Ripley.

After joining the stable, Dirty Dom has never left Mami's side, and the two are ruling Monday Night RAW as members of The Judgment Day. Speaking on WWE's Snapchat account, Rhea Ripley talks about the NSFW thing that she likes to do with Dominik. Check it out:

"I think you already know the answer. F**k."

The notorious duo of The Judgment Day has often sent mixed signals to the WWE Universe about their on-screen relationship. Recently, Mami helped Dom Dom to capture his first singles title in the company.

