  Triple H to shock the world by signing former AEW champion to WWE in 2025? Exploring the possibility

Triple H to shock the world by signing former AEW champion to WWE in 2025? Exploring the possibility

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Mar 26, 2025 10:09 GMT
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer of WWE [Photo: wwe.com]
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer of WWE [Photo source: wwe.com]

Triple H has made several major moves over the past year, including hiring former AEW stars for WWE. Will he continue the trend by shockingly bringing in a former All Elite Wrestling champion to the Stamford-based company?

Mariah May is widely considered one of the biggest women's wrestlers in the world. She gained recognition due to her work as the AEW Women's World Champion. Her reign lasted from August 2024 to February 2025. The Game might be interested in recruiting The Glamour after the conclusion of her well-received feud with Toni Storm.

It was reported earlier today that 2025 was May's contract year. She signed with the Tony Khan-led company in late 2023, and her deal is expected to expire in the summer. While many believe she would re-sign with the organization, WWE could shock the world by securing her services.

Triple H could convince Mariah May to sign with the company by offering her a lucrative deal. She could then join former colleagues like Jade Cargill, Ricky Saints, and Lexis King in the global sports entertainment juggernaut. Considering the amount of success the abovementioned names have found in WWE, May might agree to join the promotion.

Mariah May's decision could be influenced by a major AEW development

Moments ago, Mina Shirakawa announced that she would depart Stardom by the end of the month and join All Elite Wrestling. This confirmed reports that mentioned her intention to sign with AEW.

This would not be Shirakawa's first rodeo with the promotion, as last year she competed in several matches for All Elite Wrestling. She was even booked in two Women's World Title matches.

Upon Shirakawa's arrival, Mariah May could opt to re-sign with All Elite Wrestling. For those unaware, the two are friends in real life and have shared a close bond since their time together in Stardom. Their on-screen friendship ended last year since they feuded over the Women's World Title. However, they continue to post about each other on social media.

The Japanese star's AEW move could be a potential reason for The Glamour to re-sign with the company.

Edited by Pratik Singh
