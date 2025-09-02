Triple H to sign ex-AEW duo and add them to Wyatt Sicks amid rampant WWE rumors? Looking at the chances

WWE CCO Triple H might sign two former AEW stars to the sports entertainment juggernaut. The Righteous could be a part of The Wyatt Sicks if they join the Stamford-based promotion. The Uncle Howdy-led faction currently holds the WWE Tag Team Championship, and Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy successfully defended their titles against The Street Profits at Clash in Paris.Vincent and Dutch left AEW in May 2025 after the two requested their release. The tag team was highly underutilized in the Jacksonville-based promotion. According to a recent report, they are finishing up their dates in the independent circuit. Another report also claimed that WWE has shown interest in them. It looks like things are about to be finalized, if not already.The Righteous and The Wyatt Sicks could make a great pairing, as they share the same overtone. It would also help spice up the cooled-off Wyatt Sicks. While The Righteous can split from Uncle Howdy's faction later, Vincent and Dutch starting their careers in the Stamford-based company with Sicks would give them a huge head start.Bray Wyatt wanted a major role for The Righteous in WWEThe former AEW stars have been rumored to join the sports entertainment juggernaut for many months. Karrion Kross recently shared an interesting story.While speaking on his YouTube channel, Kross claimed that the late great Bray Wyatt wanted The Righteous in his faction.&quot;You know The Righteous? Dutch and Vinny? Bray wanted to start with the Sicks, but he wanted to expand, and one of his ideas was to have me, Vinny and Dutch as like, an extension of the Wyatt faction, he had a totally different name for it and everything. We were gonna be on another show, like RAW,&quot; he said. [H/T: Ringside News]It will be interesting to see when The Righteous will make their long-awaited debut in the Stamford-based promotion.