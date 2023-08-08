Triple H would sign a top AEW star in a heartbeat if she becomes free agent

Triple H could sign a top female star if she becomes a free agent. There have been a lot of rumblings surrounding AEW star Jade Cargill since her unexpected loss at Double or Nothing.

Jade Cargill had an astonishing 60-0 streak in singles competition and faced an unexpected setback in May when she suffered a loss to Kris Statlander. Since then, the fans have been waiting for news of Cargill's return.

It was reported that her time in Tony Khan's promotion might be hanging in the balance, leaving fans speculating about her future. While no official confirmation has emerged, the absence of Cargill raises questions about when she will return.

Jade Cargill to WWE? pic.twitter.com/UB3dFKDJH4 "I’ve heard a few things like she (Jade Cargill) might not come back (to AEW)." - WORJade Cargill to WWE?

If Cargill becomes a free agent, one can't help but consider the potential implication. Triple H will grab this opportunity, and it could be a game-changer for both WWE and Big Jade.

If Jade Cargill does sign with WWE, Triple H could introduce her as the next challenger of Rhea Ripley's Women's World Heavyweight Champion, as Ripley has not defended her title since Night of Champion.

Adding a powerhouse like former TBS Champion could be just the spark needed to reignite the women's division and present Ripley with a fierce new challenger. It's still too early to say if Cargill will leave the Jacksonville-based promotion, but if she does, WWE should be ready to jump.

Tony Khan provides an update on AEW star Jade Cargill's status

Speculation surrounding former TBS champion Jade Cargill's absence from AEW has been a hot topic among fans. Recently Tony Khan has shed light on her status.

In an interview with PWInsider, Tony Khan clarified that Cargill is still with AEW but has been on sabbatical since her loss.

"Well, Jade's still with us, and Jade has been on sabbatical since her upset, I believe title loss after her unbelievable undefeated run. And Kris Statlander now is the TBS Champion, and she's made some great defenses of the title, but Jade is still with us. And I can't say for certain what anybody's going to do in the future, but certainly we value Jade and everything she's done here." Khan said.

Fans are waiting to see what the future holds for former TBS Champion Cargill's return to the ring.

