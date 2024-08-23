Triple H to sign two of Tony Khan's top stars, Surprise push? 5 ways WWE could counter Ricochet's reported AEW signing

As per recent reports, AEW has officially signed Ricochet to a multi-year contract. After a six-year stint with WWE, the erstwhile Prince Puma has seemingly joined hands with Tony Khan, who seems to have blockbuster plans for the former United States Champion. Ricochet is rumored to appear at All In 2024, where he could possibly compete in the high-stakes Casino Gauntlet Match.

All Elite Wrestling may have dealt a significant blow to WWE by acquiring Ricochet. An exhilarating in-ring performer, The Highlight of The Night was an integral member of the Stamford-based promotion's main roster, as he entertained the audience with his mind-blowing athletic abilities.

However, the Triple H-led creative team massively underutilized Ricochet, forcing the former IC Champion to part ways with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

Now that The Future of Flight has seemingly landed in Tony Khan's company, WWE could make some important moves to get even with their rival promotion.

From acquiring some prominent AEW talents to creating their very own "Ricochet," let's look at five ways the Triple H-led WWE could counter Tony Khan's potential signing of The Highlight of The Night:

#5. WWE signs The Motor City Machine Guns

WWE's tag team division is in a bleak state at the moment. The division is suffering from a serious lack of depth, with not many viable options available to pit against the reigning champions on either brand.

While WWE might be looking to fill in the spot left by Ricochet, the management should instead consider strengthening the state of tag team wrestling on their flagship shows. The company must acquire the services of The Motor City Machine Guns. The talented team would be a great addition to the company's main roster.

Following the end of their deals with TNA Wrestling, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley have emerged as two of the hottest free agents in the industry. Known for their incredible chemistry, the duo is one of the most experienced tag teams in the business.

The Motor City Machine Guns have garnered interest from both WWE and AEW, as both companies aim to legitimize their respective tag team divisions. If the Triple H-led company manages to strike a deal with the legendary tag team, it would be a massive victory for the Stamford-based promotion.

#4. The Lucha Brothers leave AEW to join WWE

The Lucha Brothers are among the most popular stars in All Elite Wrestling. The two luchadors signed with the Tony Khan-led company in 2019 and have made massive contributions to the AEW tag team division. The duo has found great success in the Jacksonville-based promotion, having previously won the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Interestingly, The Lucha Brothers are allegedly interested in a move to WWE once their current AEW deal expires. Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr. have accomplished almost everything as a team in Tony Khan's company, and this could be a reason behind their reported interest in the Stamford-based promotion.

After failing to retain a valuable talent like Ricochet, WWE would not want to miss out on signing Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr. The duo could not only uplift the deteriorating tag team division in the company, but they could also emerge as reliable singles stars under Triple H's leadership.

Bagging the services of The Lucha Bros would be the best way for Triple H to make a statement against Tony Khan, who has swept several exciting free agents that were once on WWE's radar.

#3. Triple H signs former AEW Women's Champion Saraya

In 2022, Saraya (FKA Paige) came out of her in-ring retirement to join All Elite Wrestling. Although she captured the AEW Women's World Championship at All In 2023, her overall run in the company has been very underwhelming.

As per recent reports, Saraya's AEW contract is set to expire next month. Triple H could capitalize on the situation by bringing The Anti-Diva back to WWE. While she may not be as superior in the ring as she once was, the former Divas Champion continues to be a massive draw that could benefit WWE to a great extent.

As the AEW women's division continues to grow, Tony Khan would not want to halt the momentum by losing a household name like Saraya. Meanwhile, the Stamford-based promotion would want to enhance their division by bringing in an iconic star who is greatly familiar with the WWE Universe.

As amazing as Ricochet is in the ring, he might not be able to be the kind of draw that Saraya could become if she heads to WWE.

#2. WWE could replace Ricochet with another high-flyer

While he rarely made PLE appearances, Ricochet was consistently featured on weekly television shows under Triple H's regime. Now that The One and Only has joined All Elite Wrestling, a spot has opened up on WWE RAW, that could only be filled by an exhilarating high-flyer.

There are plenty of talents on the WWE roster who could be pushed as Ricochet's replacement. From Axiom to Dragon Lee, several young talents could be in line to become the company's new Resident Superhero.

Triple H could pick any of these high-flyers to become the next face of athleticism on the promotion's flagship show. The management could give a consistent push to these stars, allowing them to develop a natural connection with fans. The Stamford-based promotion might not regret losing Ricochet to AEW if Triple H manages to develop these young talents into legitimate stars.

#1. Daniel Garcia and Ricky Starks join NXT

WWE could instantly counter AEW's acquisition of Ricochet by getting their hands on two of Tony Khan's most reliable young talents. The stars in question are Daniel Garcia and Ricky Starks, who could end up in the Stamford-based promotion soon.

Ricky Starks last appeared on AEW television in March 2024. The talented star has reportedly rejected several creative ideas pitched for his return. With Tony Khan failing to capitalize on his immense potential, The Stroke Daddy might take his talents to WWE at the end of his current deal.

Daniel Garcia is another star who is seemingly interested in a move to WWE. The Red Death was last seen in July at Dynamite: Beach Break, where he was brutalized by Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) after his match against Will Ospreay. The Dragon Slayer has yet to re-sign with All Elite Wrestling, as he is entertaining the possibility of going to WWE.

Triple H could deal a massive blow to the Jacksonville-based promotion by bringing Daniel Garcia and Ricky Starks to NXT. The two young stars could benefit from working under a booker like Shawn Michaels, who could utilize them to their fullest potential. An environment like NXT could provide the two stars ample opportunities to thrive, something they could barely achieve under Tony Khan's leadership.

